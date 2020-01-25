Bernie Sanders’ run for the Democrat nomination for president continues, and he’s taking the “you can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs” approach when it comes to economic policy:

Pressed about projections that his universal healthcare plan will lead to layoffs, Sen. Bernie Sanders tells us, "At the end of the day, we will create more jobs. Will there be some job loss? Yes, there will. We're gonna create more jobs. … There'll be a net plus of jobs." pic.twitter.com/uL50MAOwhn — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) January 24, 2020

Because the “we’re gonna put some people out of work but in the end we’ll create even more jobs” approach worked out so well for Hillary! *Eye roll*

I could write Trump’s attack ads against Bernie in my sleep https://t.co/sOXkgVg9dH — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 25, 2020

Also, Bernie’s answer to questions about cost and other details related to his Medicare for All plan is “I don’t know yet but it’ll be awesome.”

Bernie: creative destruction is awesome! https://t.co/WxM69SmECm — 𝘚𝘵𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘑. 𝘋𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥 (@StevenJDuffield) January 25, 2020

🙄 … at the end of the day. Geez — MsTexasRash⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@rash_jo) January 25, 2020

“At the end of the day” the Democrats are going to lose again because they obviously still don’t get what happened in 2016.