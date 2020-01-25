As we told you yesterday, Rep. Adam Schiff’s closing argument at the Senate’s impeachment trial incensed many Republican senators after the House impeachment manager cited an anonymous quote saying that anybody who votes against him will find their “head on a pike”:

NBC News national security correspondent Ken Dilanian weighed in on the story this way:

Trending

U.S. Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, spotted some Trump-era journalisming going on:

Only two? Not bad as far as mainstream media “objectivity” goes these days.

Right? We’ve been informed that “journalists don’t root for a side,” and that never fails to make us laugh.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffimpeachmentKen Dilaniannbc newsRichard Grenell