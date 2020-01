Thank God I was alive to hear Adam Schiff speak these past few days.

Wow, somebody likes getting lied to. But Rep. Schiff will no doubt enjoy finding out that his circus performance was a religious experience for somebody.

She is like an individual version of The Onion. https://t.co/bhmjcWo0WB

Is this a parody account? It can be real, right? https://t.co/CYWdlS6VZp

You just can’t make this stuff up.

1) Marrying my wife 2) Birth of my firstborn son 3) BEING ALIVE TO HEAR ADAM SCHIFF SPEAK THESE PAST FEW DAYS

TOP THREE HIGHLIGHTS OF MY LIFE:

Lmfao… this is just getting sick https://t.co/xkXCOQJBsy

It's one thing to become a conservative critic of Trump. I would at least respect that.

Rubin has gone a different way. She's became a a slobbering, Democrat fan girl https://t.co/ifmMXOqdqu

— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 25, 2020