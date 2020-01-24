Today, Donald Trump will become the first sitting U.S. president to attend the annual March for Life rally:

President Trump is set to speak to thousands of anti-abortion rights activists at a rally in Washington, D.C., today. It's the first time a sitting president will address the annual March for Life. https://t.co/betdxiaGdY — NPR (@NPR) January 24, 2020

Today President Trump will be attending March for Life, the biggest anti-abortion rights event in the US. He’ll become the first sitting president to ever attend the event. https://t.co/iTnno1DotO — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) January 24, 2020

The March for Life is honored to announce @realDonaldTrump will be the first U.S. President to speak at the March for Life Rally. Thank you, President Trump, for being a voice for the unborn and continuously working to build a culture of life. https://t.co/lojZssLeim — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 22, 2020

As you might have guessed, as a result of the president’s attendance, security on the Mall has been ramped up:

Security is extremely tight at @March_for_Life. — Samantha Sullivan (@SamSullivan) January 24, 2020

Extra security in place for this year’s #MarchForLife. President Trump will be the first president to attend the annual event pic.twitter.com/FYUMSiNED6 — Cory Smith (@CoryNBC) January 24, 2020

Increased security/limited entrances to #MarchForLife: The National Mall is entirely fenced off from 7th Street to 14th St., meaning all participants in the March for Life must enter on 14th. — Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) January 24, 2020

People are already making their way into DC for the 47th annual March For Life, which starts at noon.

Reminder: the Smithsonian Metro Station is closer for security reasons, due to its proximity to the event. pic.twitter.com/gs2dd9zPBd — Heather Graf (@ABC7HeatherGraf) January 24, 2020

There will be ONE security entrance for today's #MarchForLife on 14th St at the Mall. Everyone will have to go through metal detectors at that ONE entrance. President Trump will speak just after 12pm — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) January 24, 2020

Enter security on the 14th street side near the African American museum to attend @realDonaldTrump speech at @March_for_Life – plenty of security checkpoints, no lines at this point — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 24, 2020

