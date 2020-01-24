The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland brought with it a constant stream of climate change alarmists flying in from all around the world to again serve up warnings about fossil fuel emissions (not counting their own).

Al Gore was in attendance and had high praise for the world’s foremost teen climate change activist, but couldn’t seem to remember her last name. But they did agree that “our house is still on fire”:

Why do such doomsday predictions keep on coming? Probably because the previous ones didn’t happen. Sharyl Attkisson highlighted decades-worth of examples:

Attkisson cites a Competitive Enterprise Institute article documenting example after example of doomsday predictions that didn’t come to fruition:

Here are just a few:

Dire Famine by 1975, according to a Stanford University biologist.

Air pollution causing new Ice Age by 2000, according to a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Americans would be rationing water by 1974 and food by 1980, according to noted ecologist, Dr. Paul Erlich.

The Republic of Maldives will be submerged due to rising oceans by 2018, says their Environmental Affairs Director in 1988.

Snowfall would become a thing of the past, according to a senior research scientist at the University of East Anglia in 2000.

Those and so many more. “The science is settled,” right?

And yet the Left actually wonders why there’s so much skepticism?

Here’s one of our favorite recent examples:

Womp womp!

