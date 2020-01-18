The day is still young, but we’ve already got the hot take to end all hot takes, as spotted by Byron York:

From NBC News, a commentary piece arguing that voting for Trump is unconstitutional. Discusses legal remedies. 'Censuring' individual voters would be 'difficult.' Nullifying election even harder. Still, other possibilities… https://t.co/Wtss6b2FZO pic.twitter.com/Voc3Lnbd5l — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 18, 2020

There are too many levels of “wrong” in that to even be counted.

The Constitution places limits on government. Private citizens can't do anything unconstitutional ever. https://t.co/2Ddf6z2ZGw — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 18, 2020

A call to take away individual constitutional rights under the guise that what the individual is doing is “unconstitutional” is some Jupiter-sized projection.

The gist of the article boils down to this:

Trump made it clear in his campaign that “Make America Great Again” meant that America was greater when white people’s power was more sweeping and more secure. White voters approved of that message by a whopping 58 percent to 37 percent.

[…]

Terry Smith, a visiting professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, offers a different response in his new book, “Whitelash: Unmasking White Grievance at the Ballot Box.” Rather than excuse racist voters or try to figure out how to live with their choices, he argues that racist voting is not just immoral, but illegal. The government, Smith says, has the ability, and the responsibility, to address it.

We don’t recall cries of “racism” from the Left when Bill Clinton said “make America great again” during his 1991 presidential campaign announcement.

This is a professor of law who apparently doesn't understand the First Amendment or the Sixth Amendment or that free speech rights in labor issues are restricted. https://t.co/395DDpyaWA pic.twitter.com/DwtO7pYehO — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 18, 2020

Because the 6th Amendment protects defendants from racism and the NRLB can protect union elections (where free speech can be restricted), Berlatsky extrapolates that being "racist by voting" is unconstitutional and voters can be fined or otherwise punished, despite 1A. pic.twitter.com/DPMhmUkdLF — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 18, 2020

Early contender for the dumbest shit I'll see all year. — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 18, 2020

The reason we can't punish people or nullify elections is not because it's illegal or unconstitutional, but because it's impractical, in the fantasy land occupied by Berlatsky and Smith. pic.twitter.com/r7lo2eWL9O — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 18, 2020

“Doesn’t understand” being the operative words. That or he hopes nobody else does.

Good Grief ! Violating the Constitution for a VOTE?!!! https://t.co/0LAwwmY896 — Deborah Hootman-Ng (@Debihoot) January 18, 2020

Leave it to NBC to close the gap between inane and insane. @NBCNews — GovernedbyMorons (@GovernedbyM) January 18, 2020

From "thoughtcrime" to "votecrime." The stupid, it burns. https://t.co/BzlxCjRPuS — Mayakovsky’s Ghost (@Loneprotester) January 18, 2020

This type of insanity doesn't even surprise anymore. — mallen (@mallen2010) January 18, 2020

People are becoming immune to the TDS, but the media doesn’t realize it.

This entire article is filled with falsehoods.. it really burns me that a national news org would publish something like this. Idc who you prefer to vote for, you should not be fed half truths or all out lies by a respected news source… Get mad people! https://t.co/VWLhBsDMF3 — Kelly Rae (@kellyrae2723) January 18, 2020

Here racism, there racism, everywhere racism. This tired, worn out mendacious canard is pushed daily by many in the mainstream media, a media almost devoid of any remaining credibility. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) January 18, 2020

And they show no signs of letting up.