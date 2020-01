Another election year brings with it the totally “non-partisan” organization that is Planned Parenthood coming along to give a boost to one political party in particular:

JUST IN: Planned Parenthood launching $45 million campaign to back Democrats in 2020 https://t.co/oDV70oSOJ8 pic.twitter.com/KA0NbZsupO — The Hill (@thehill) January 16, 2020

And on the heels of that story, Sen. Ted Cruz has a great question: