The Left all around the world continue to sound the alarm about man-made climate change, and here’s the latest presentation of settled science:
Hundreds of #ExtinctionRebellion protesters have buried their heads in the sand at Inverloch beach, calling on the state and federal governments to declare a climate emergency.
Organisers say the evidence is clear, with erosion only getting worse. #9News pic.twitter.com/qtZgWh0w3S
— Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) January 17, 2020
Wow, that speaks volumes!
The perfect self-own by the Australian version of American Democrats. https://t.co/kOZ7zDUecP
— Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 17, 2020
The levels of irony in this was once thought unachievable…
It really boggles ones mind#ExtinctionRebellion https://t.co/z0xGQLHEv0
— Jasøn (@cyrjax) January 17, 2020
You definitely can’t make this stuff up.
How exactly are we supposed to talk to them? https://t.co/SHWjY8Dgvw
— A.T. (@AlwaysThink12) January 17, 2020
Free bike parking. https://t.co/jDqT8OAmqu
— Fasil Balti (@FasilBalti) January 17, 2020
You would think that if your head was buried in sand that you would be in favor of erosion:
— Sam Valley (@SamValley) January 17, 2020
They're actually a cult lol https://t.co/X1Nx2pgZSc
— DK (John_Boyega_Fan) (@dukester_94) January 17, 2020
Doomsday cult FOR REAL https://t.co/nDnuDgV9Dk
— Gabriel Hays (@ghays1492) January 17, 2020
Turn your back on this ruse. pic.twitter.com/g4fyH8uXlc
— RDO (@RDO247) January 17, 2020
Meanwhile, at Inverloch beach: pic.twitter.com/x009eyJ55a
— Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) January 17, 2020
Please tell I’m not the only who saw this post and remembered this gem of an episode. pic.twitter.com/CzHzkwC2r5
— taraterror5 (@taraterror5) January 17, 2020
Oh. My. God.
And they wonder why no one takes them seriously… 😬 https://t.co/01IzmP5Jay
— Amanda Neeter (@AmandaNeeter) January 17, 2020
At least we can't hear them now, thank god https://t.co/FbQGheALMt
— Ruthy (@_rooof_) January 17, 2020
Some problems solve themselves!