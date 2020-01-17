The Left all around the world continue to sound the alarm about man-made climate change, and here’s the latest presentation of settled science:

Hundreds of #ExtinctionRebellion protesters have buried their heads in the sand at Inverloch beach, calling on the state and federal governments to declare a climate emergency. Organisers say the evidence is clear, with erosion only getting worse. #9News pic.twitter.com/qtZgWh0w3S — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) January 17, 2020

Wow, that speaks volumes!

The perfect self-own by the Australian version of American Democrats. https://t.co/kOZ7zDUecP — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 17, 2020

The levels of irony in this was once thought unachievable…

It really boggles ones mind#ExtinctionRebellion https://t.co/z0xGQLHEv0 — Jasøn (@cyrjax) January 17, 2020

You definitely can’t make this stuff up.

How exactly are we supposed to talk to them? https://t.co/SHWjY8Dgvw — A.T. (@AlwaysThink12) January 17, 2020

You would think that if your head was buried in sand that you would be in favor of erosion: — Sam Valley (@SamValley) January 17, 2020

They're actually a cult lol https://t.co/X1Nx2pgZSc — DK (John_Boyega_Fan) (@dukester_94) January 17, 2020

Doomsday cult FOR REAL https://t.co/nDnuDgV9Dk — Gabriel Hays (@ghays1492) January 17, 2020

Turn your back on this ruse. pic.twitter.com/g4fyH8uXlc — RDO (@RDO247) January 17, 2020

Please tell I’m not the only who saw this post and remembered this gem of an episode. pic.twitter.com/CzHzkwC2r5 — taraterror5 (@taraterror5) January 17, 2020

Oh. My. God.

And they wonder why no one takes them seriously… 😬 https://t.co/01IzmP5Jay — Amanda Neeter (@AmandaNeeter) January 17, 2020

At least we can't hear them now, thank god https://t.co/FbQGheALMt — Ruthy (@_rooof_) January 17, 2020

Some problems solve themselves!