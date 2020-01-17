As you now know, Republican Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona calling CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju a “liberal hack” has triggered the national media in epic fashion. Now the investigative journalism phase is kicking in post-insult, and one Politico reporter is all over it:

The NY Times’ Maggie Haberman joined in:

Trending

Call the Pulitzer people!

“Attacked”? Can the media get more snowflake-y?

It’s almost as if McSally and her staff know what the general public thinks about the national media (not that journos realize it).

It’s almost as if the MSM is totally predictable.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNManu RajuMartha McSallyPolitico