It’s time once again to play “real-life or satire?”

You sure this isn't from Babylon news?

And the answer this time is “real-life”:

CBS News: This low unemployment rate is bad for your health https://t.co/FF4Pa77sio — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 16, 2020

Will the Democrats try and add that to the list of Trump impeachment charges?

Corporate Media:

P̶r̶e̶s̶i̶d̶e̶n̶t̶ ̶H̶i̶l̶l̶a̶r̶y̶

̶T̶r̶u̶m̶p̶ ̶r̶e̶c̶e̶s̶s̶i̶o̶n̶!̶

̶C̶o̶l̶l̶u̶s̶i̶o̶n̶

̶R̶a̶c̶i̶s̶m̶!̶

̶I̶m̶p̶e̶a̶c̶h̶m̶e̶n̶t̶!̶!̶!̶

The flu is Trump's fault pic.twitter.com/P83JFtJYc8 — NMP yeah you know me (@JSmithLClass) January 16, 2020

Mother of Christ they actually went there. I thought this was @TheBabylonBee https://t.co/rdd1ckYtup — joncelli (@joncelli) January 16, 2020

How long until the TDS media blames @realdonaldtrump for spreading the flu? The U.S. is near full employment. Get ready for a bad flu season https://t.co/EbZM9Sqf64 pic.twitter.com/oOfDVQnHy2 — patriot talk (@patriottalk76) January 16, 2020

Who needs Medicare for All? We just need to raise the unemployment rate. https://t.co/K9QVFM8tvH — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 16, 2020

More proof that there’s a negative spin for ANY story, no matter how positive it might seem on the surface.