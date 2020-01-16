Today the House impeachment managers, led by Reps. Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler, delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer again inadvertently gave away the Democrats’ game:

Schumer and the Senate have the articles of impeachment and NOW want to wait for the truth to come out? Figures. Before the articles were taken to the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a similar approach:

The Democrats’ “evidence” certainly isn’t piling up.

Schumer is going to try and buy the Dems enough time to move the goalposts a couple more times.

Stay tuned!

