Today the House impeachment managers, led by Reps. Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler, delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate:

House impeachment managers Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Jason Crow, Val Demings and Sylvia Garcia just walked the articles of impeachment to the Senate to formally present them pic.twitter.com/QAu4aXZ9hI — POLITICO (@politico) January 16, 2020

BREAKING: House Intelligence Committee Chairman and lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff presents the articles of impeachment against President Trump on the Senate floor. https://t.co/2Eyoi17Rku pic.twitter.com/r69AgNFc6k — ABC News (@ABC) January 16, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer again inadvertently gave away the Democrats’ game:

SCHUMER: "God forbid we rush through this trial, and only afterward, the truth comes out. How will my colleagues on the other side of the aisle feel if they rushed it through and then even more evidence comes out?" — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 16, 2020

Schumer and the Senate have the articles of impeachment and NOW want to wait for the truth to come out? Figures. Before the articles were taken to the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a similar approach:

Last 3 years, in sum: "It's not a question of proof, it says what allegations have been made" Of course not The only thing Democrats have proven is @realDonaldTrump is guilty of winning the 2016 election — and for that they will never exonerate him!pic.twitter.com/s0FG9tclO7 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 16, 2020

The Democrats’ “evidence” certainly isn’t piling up.

During the Clinton impeachment, the House sent over 18 boxes of evidence This impeachment sham? Democrats sent over a "very thin notebook" In reality, a "We're mad about the 2016 election" note would have sufficed. That's all the Democrats ever had pic.twitter.com/pY6l42PCuQ — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 16, 2020

Schumer is going to try and buy the Dems enough time to move the goalposts a couple more times.

What is so funny about all this is their unbridled arrogance.

The longer they drag this out, the more the Trump curse falls on them exponentially. — I IQ (@Intermittent_IQ) January 16, 2020

Stay tuned!