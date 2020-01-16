The congressional Democrats seem to think they’ve found a fresh “crime” to add to the articles of impeachment, or at least to use as proof of the necessity of witnesses at the Senate trial:

Analysis: The GAO severely rebukes Trump’s Ukraine ploy, undermines his "no crime" defense https://t.co/6nulx54Bqx — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 16, 2020

Time again to play “compare & contrast”:

Spot the difference of how The Washington Post frames a GAO report under the Obama administration and under the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/NJbAIYAjCy — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 16, 2020

Wow, that’s totally NOT very surprising.

Once again, WaPo in 2014:

The GAO says the Bowe Bergdahl swap broke a law. In the past, that hasn't resulted in much. http://t.co/yOvQP8gtwa — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 22, 2014

And for the chaser, WaPo in 2020:

Analysis: The GAO severely rebukes Trump’s Ukraine ploy, undermines his "no crime" defense https://t.co/6nulx54Bqx — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 16, 2020

But no, the media didn’t have Obama’s back or anything, why do you ask? *Eye roll*

Look who downplayed a GAO report saying Obama broke the law. #TBThursday https://t.co/HwPGFTN5kH — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) January 16, 2020

This didn’t age well. — Simon Tanner (@SimonTanner13) January 16, 2020

This tweet has not aged well https://t.co/UDJ7A0F1U5 — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 16, 2020

Lol at watching Sen. Van Hollen and @wolfblitzer describe today’s GAO report as a “bombshell”. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/2U9zlNzYUZ — Justin R. Lucas (@JustinReid_02) January 16, 2020

It might have been a “bombshell” to anybody who joined the MSM in hibernating through the Obama years.