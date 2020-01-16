As we told you yesterday, Nancy Pelosi finally sent the articles of impeachment over to the Senate, but not before some pomp and circumstance:

This morning in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Pelosi’s impeachment swag over what Democrats have claimed has been a “sad and somber” occasion:

The “sad and somber” impeachment process is now out of the House Democrats’ hands, and they might not like what happens next. But they’ll always have their pens to remind them of the circus.

Perhaps Trump could hand those out at his second inauguration, which the Dems seem determined to make happen.

