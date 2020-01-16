As we told you yesterday, Nancy Pelosi finally sent the articles of impeachment over to the Senate, but not before some pomp and circumstance:

‘Pieces of history’: Reporters pretty taken by the many pens Nancy Pelosi will use to sign articles of impeachment https://t.co/WQkrNnS4PF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 15, 2020

This morning in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Pelosi’s impeachment swag over what Democrats have claimed has been a “sad and somber” occasion:

On the Senate floor this morning, @senatemajldr ridiculed @SpeakerPelosi for handing out "souvenir pens" and taking "posed photographs" at her signing of the Articles of Impeachment. "It was a transparently partisan performance from beginning to end," he said. pic.twitter.com/W251zMggwK — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 16, 2020

Mitch McConnell criticizes Nancy Pelosi for giving the commemorative pens she used to sign impeachment articles to the impeachment managers and committee members: "Nothing says seriousness and sobriety like handing out souvenirs" https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 pic.twitter.com/60E8Jmyjbq — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2020

McConnell slams Nancy Pelosi for the Democrats' partisan impeachment sham: "The Speaker distributed souvenir pens that literally came in on silver platters." pic.twitter.com/5g0HTJadKS — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) January 16, 2020

McConnell says this "final display" of Pelosi using pens emblazoned with her golden signature yesterday put Democrats' impeachment effort "into one perfect visual." — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) January 16, 2020

The “sad and somber” impeachment process is now out of the House Democrats’ hands, and they might not like what happens next. But they’ll always have their pens to remind them of the circus.

McConnell is 100% right. Someone should make "Pelosi Pens” marking yesterday’s dead giveaway by @SpeakerPelosi: forgetting to pretend to be somber on live video https://t.co/TCgmL0fNmw — Leonardo Alcivar (@alcivar) January 16, 2020

Perhaps Trump could hand those out at his second inauguration, which the Dems seem determined to make happen.