Senator Bernie Sanders is having to sacrifice some time campaigning for president in order to be in DC to do his actual job as a U.S. senator thanks to the impeachment trial, but he’s still working the talking points as evidenced by this question:

What sacrifices have you had to make in order to afford health insurance? — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 17, 2020

Does Bernie really want people to answer that? Fine — here goes:

About $12,000 a year in premiums & $7500 a year in deductibles, I lost my doctor & my plan has been canceled & changed 8 times since you voted & passed Obamacare. pic.twitter.com/vPTm9ndgac — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) January 17, 2020

Yeah, thanks for bringing the subject up for discussion, Bernie!

You were shouting from the rooftops how much Obamacare would save healthcare years ago. Do you ever tire of being wrong? — Catturd (@catturd2) January 17, 2020

Apparently not. But Sanders seems to think that the same government that increased costs with the ironically titled “Affordable Care Act” can bring costs down even further by getting even more involved.

I used to be able to afford it. But that was before Obamacare — KWM (@kwhitt_7) January 17, 2020

I was fine until Democrats took it over, canceled the plan I could afford, and made my cheapest available open market plan more per month than the mortgage on my house. So I’ve gone uninsured some months, and lived on muc( less money others. Thanks to you. — Add your name (@corrcomm) January 17, 2020

And this is just a sampling of the replies…

You mean the over priced, unfair and horrific Obamacare that you helped push on to the American people without even reading it? You know.. "You have to vote for it to find out what is in it"? You create the problem then want to fix it? NOPE! TRUMP 2020!!! — Deborah Cutrell (@DeborahCutrell1) January 17, 2020

Had affordable health insurance until Obamacare — Dave Mosley (@krtdave) January 17, 2020

I had to have an actual job, unlike, say… a politician. https://t.co/Xg5PNa2WXo — The Engine (@ngintx) January 17, 2020

I had to give up my doctor. — Dave Dunn 🇺🇸 (@DaveDunndee) January 17, 2020

You mean since Obamacare was approved and prices skyrocketed? — Chris Krieger (@ChrisReub) January 17, 2020

Had to get a second job when Obama care passes to pay my higher premiums! — RamBand (@kngbass) January 17, 2020

The Democrats created the DISASTER called Obamacare. Now you want to make another one even WORSE. You dirty con man. — Michael D Kolesnik (@MikeDKolesnik) January 17, 2020

You mean since #Obamacare was passed? — Jim Madsen 🇺🇸 (@madsenjim) January 17, 2020

I thought obamacare took care of all this?!?!?!? — Ben Biggar (@TheKryptonian41) January 17, 2020

None yet. But the harder you jerks try to make it “free,” the more expensive it gets. — Impudent Warwick (@ImpudentWarwick) January 17, 2020

Everything was fine for my family until Obama Care.. — Todd G (@Beezzwaxx99) January 17, 2020

And among the biggest sacrifices of all is…

I have only one house instead of three https://t.co/RPz96tosoI — Orange Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) January 17, 2020

Ouch!

Does @BernieSanders not understand that SOMEONE has to sacrifice in order for people to acquire economic goods like healthcare? Holy crap he’s ignorant. — Richard Chambers (@RichBChambers) January 17, 2020

Apparently lefties like Sanders either don’t understand that or don’t want to admit it.