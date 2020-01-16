Senator Bernie Sanders is having to sacrifice some time campaigning for president in order to be in DC to do his actual job as a U.S. senator thanks to the impeachment trial, but he’s still working the talking points as evidenced by this question:

Does Bernie really want people to answer that? Fine — here goes:

Yeah, thanks for bringing the subject up for discussion, Bernie!

Apparently not. But Sanders seems to think that the same government that increased costs with the ironically titled “Affordable Care Act” can bring costs down even further by getting even more involved.

And this is just a sampling of the replies…

And among the biggest sacrifices of all is…

Ouch!

Apparently lefties like Sanders either don’t understand that or don’t want to admit it.

