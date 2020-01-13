Nancy Pelosi was a guest on ABC’s “This Week” yesterday where the House Speaker shifted into shamelessness overdrive in order to serve up the Democrat spin over impeachment and Iran. Everything’s going so bad for the Dems that Pelosi returned to the original Russia allegations:

Brit Hume summed up Pelosi’s predicament in just one tweet:

Trending

Remember when the Dems and media said Pelosi had the “leverage”? Good times.

Imagine how she’ll respond after the Senate doesn’t convict based on the empty articles of impeachment Pelosi is expected to send over this week.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humeDonald TrumpimpeachmentNancy PelosiRussiaThis Week