Nancy Pelosi was a guest on ABC’s “This Week” yesterday where the House Speaker shifted into shamelessness overdrive in order to serve up the Democrat spin over impeachment and Iran. Everything’s going so bad for the Dems that Pelosi returned to the original Russia allegations:

"All roads lead to Putin & sometimes I wonder about Mitch McConnell, too. What's he — why is he an accomplice to all of that? He has resisted resources …[for] our critical infrastructure of elections. …. So that's all of a piece with him."

Wow. @SpeakerPelosi on "This Week". — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) January 12, 2020

Brit Hume summed up Pelosi’s predicament in just one tweet:

She painted herself into a corner by withholding the impeachment articles. McConnell essentially did nothing, except propose following the Clinton precedent. Now Pelosi is flailing, making wild charges. Some master strategist. https://t.co/uJbVo2ufSq — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 13, 2020

Remember when the Dems and media said Pelosi had the “leverage”? Good times.

How anyone can stand by her after this debacle is amazing https://t.co/qQrAUxQ9T1 — Janet Mitchell (@janmitch5551) January 13, 2020

Nancy's off her meds again https://t.co/8ni9cEhFeo — Resistance Chicks (@ResistanceChics) January 13, 2020

Imagine how she’ll respond after the Senate doesn’t convict based on the empty articles of impeachment Pelosi is expected to send over this week.