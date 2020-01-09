Having solved all other problems in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo took some time to help design a poster representing the state’s present and future. At least we think that’s what this is supposed to be all about:

Well isn’t that… interesting. Here’s the whole thing:

null

New York, under Cuomo’s leadership, has been “leading the way” so effectively that they’re losing population.

We’re guessing this tweet from MSNBC’s Chris Hayes might generate some bipartisan agreement:

Trending

When the topic is Andrew Cuomo, it’s difficult to separate real life from satire:

Apparently Cuomo didn’t have room on the poster to include everything.

The “WTF” is strong with Cuomo’s poster.

That was… something else.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomoNew York State