Having solved all other problems in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo took some time to help design a poster representing the state’s present and future. At least we think that’s what this is supposed to be all about:

Gov. Cuomo has designed this poster as a visual representation of where he sees New York in 2020 — both the accomplishments and the symbolic stormy sea. He's been giving it to people at the Capitol. https://t.co/4emgjy79uJ pic.twitter.com/YXAunNQepj — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) January 9, 2020

Well isn’t that… interesting. Here’s the whole thing:

New York, under Cuomo’s leadership, has been “leading the way” so effectively that they’re losing population.

Cuomo's partial inspiration for the work's style is this William Jennings Bryan campaign poster; Cuomo is something of a political history buff pic.twitter.com/G1G0imYS64 — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) January 9, 2020

We’re guessing this tweet from MSNBC’s Chris Hayes might generate some bipartisan agreement:

I 100% thought this was a joke — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 9, 2020

When the topic is Andrew Cuomo, it’s difficult to separate real life from satire:

Where’s the MTA kraken? — Jessica Vera (@veratopia) January 9, 2020

Is one of the accomplishments increasing abortions? — Paul Caron (@PC1963) January 9, 2020

Not seeing subways on your little poster bud https://t.co/IgtHHGc1f3 — Tiago dos Santos (@tiagodossantos_) January 9, 2020

Apparently Cuomo didn’t have room on the poster to include everything.

WTF is with the JUSTICE thing with 3 arms? — Prosediva™ (@prosediva) January 9, 2020

this is the funniest thing i've…..ever seen https://t.co/TGdcdNj811 — katelin wants a homes guarantee in 2020🌹 (@loud_socialist) January 9, 2020

It's unreal that Andrew Cuomo can be this much of a weirdo without being interesting or appealing in the slightest. This should not be possible. https://t.co/FZAsmhh4A3 — David Roth (@david_j_roth) January 9, 2020

"Cuomo himself designed how the poster should appear." Really? Notion hadn't crossed my mind. https://t.co/PWGf6AvUnP — Andrew Papenheim (@apapenheim) January 9, 2020

The “WTF” is strong with Cuomo’s poster.

the evil octopus of intolerance and the jazz hands winged cherub of ethocentrism pic.twitter.com/rVqDNwTBzd — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 9, 2020

the squid of government incompetence bodysurfing on the waves kicked up by the squalls of hate pic.twitter.com/3UVewZ7Bs8 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 9, 2020

That was… something else.