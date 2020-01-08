During Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, actor Joaquin Phoenix didn’t please too many global warming hypocrites in the building after telling Hollywood climate change alarmists that they might want to cool it on the private jet usage.

It sure was nice seeing an actor call out his fellow actors’ hypocrisy, but then the designer of Phoenix’s tuxedo, Stella McCartney, came along and jumped the eco shark with this doozy:

This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you… x Stella#JoaquinPhoenix #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ymbkl78ecN — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) January 6, 2020

Fox News’ Janice Dean had heard enough:

My husband and his coworkers wear the same firefighter outfit when they go into burning buildings to try to save people. But yeah, good for you Joaquin and Stella. 🙄 https://t.co/RE4OgDOFvn — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 7, 2020

I’m sorry this tweet is exactly what @rickygervais was trying to say the other night at the #GoldenGlobes Get over yourself, Hollywood. There are real people doing more to save humans than you are. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 7, 2020

All due respect, wearing the same expensive tuxedo during awards season is not a huge sacrifice or helpful. It’s tone deaf and ridiculous. If she said she was donating proceeds from her fashion design company to firefighters in Australia, I’d be impressed. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 7, 2020

Megyn Kelly gave Dean a round of applause:

Well said @JaniceDean. How out of touch are these ppl?? Oh the sacrifice! Just ONE tuxedo! Spare us. https://t.co/wIJBTVgSP6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 8, 2020

Enough said.