During Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, actor Joaquin Phoenix didn’t please too many global warming hypocrites in the building after telling Hollywood climate change alarmists that they might want to cool it on the private jet usage.

It sure was nice seeing an actor call out his fellow actors’ hypocrisy, but then the designer of Phoenix’s tuxedo, Stella McCartney, came along and jumped the eco shark with this doozy:

Fox News’ Janice Dean had heard enough:

Megyn Kelly gave Dean a round of applause:

Enough said.

