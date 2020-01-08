President Trump approving the airstrike that killed Qassem Soleinari followed by Iran firing missiles towards U.S. bases in Iraq (with no U.S. or Iraqi fatalities, not that some in the American media weren’t happy to cite bogus reports from Iranian state media) has Bette Midler among those who sound as if they’ve been emailed a list of talking points from Tehran:

Wow, there’s a lot there to unpack!

First off, a fair question:

It’s indistinguishable from Iranian officals’ tweets, that’s for sure.

Narrator: But she had no intention of taking the L.

