President Trump approving the airstrike that killed Qassem Soleinari followed by Iran firing missiles towards U.S. bases in Iraq (with no U.S. or Iraqi fatalities, not that some in the American media weren’t happy to cite bogus reports from Iranian state media) has Bette Midler among those who sound as if they’ve been emailed a list of talking points from Tehran:

This tap on the wrist? Does the word "feint" mean anything to you? Or do you actually think this is the end of it?? Iran is thousands of years old & was the first empire in history; surviving because because they are cunning, crafty, & have lots of what we do not. Patience. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 8, 2020

Wow, there’s a lot there to unpack!

Oh good, Persian history expert Bette Midler is here to decode the ayatollahs' military strategy https://t.co/XfcpEzQYio — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 8, 2020

First off, a fair question:

Did an iranian official tweet this? https://t.co/2g0lT9FdBK — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) January 8, 2020

It’s indistinguishable from Iranian officals’ tweets, that’s for sure.

Area that is now Iran, was conquered numerous times by numerous entities.

But, Hooray for Hollywood.. https://t.co/Ctk7HU0jtg — Alain41 (@CestAlain) January 8, 2020

First empire……………….the FIRST empire.

It's not that she doesn't know things, it's that she's so damn proud and confident that she knows nothing. https://t.co/QJ7OZEOG6x — Loren (@LorenSethC) January 8, 2020

Iran was not the first empire in history https://t.co/rGu9jbxiUT — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 8, 2020

It's ok Bette – just take the L https://t.co/Lwf3NK6qBB — Will Jackson (@willjackson68) January 8, 2020

Narrator: But she had no intention of taking the L.