As we told you last night, MSNBC helped the Iranian regime spread its bogus propaganda after missiles were fired at U.S. bases in Iraq by citing claims from Iran state media:

After some in the U.S. media, including MSNBC, started citing the Iran state media claims, the “fake news” spread fast on social media. However, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is defending his network by saying he pointed out where the information came from and everybody should have been skeptical because of the source:

Trending

If the source was dubious at best, then why pass along the claims at all? Actually, everybody knows why, and nobody’s buying Hayes’ spin:

They know exactly what they were doing by spreading Iran state media claims.

“Here’s what a super untrustworthy source is saying” is peak MSNBC “journalism.”

null

Excellent point!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris HayesDonald TrumpIraniraqMSNBCQassem Soleimani