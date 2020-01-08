As we told you last night, MSNBC helped the Iranian regime spread its bogus propaganda after missiles were fired at U.S. bases in Iraq by citing claims from Iran state media:

MSNBC helped Iran push the false claim that 30 U.S. soldiers were killed tonight in their attack. Zero were killed. This isn't just fake news, this is so damn disrespectful to the family members of those deployed. Do better or delete your network.pic.twitter.com/2l9KzsNPc5 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 8, 2020

After some in the U.S. media, including MSNBC, started citing the Iran state media claims, the “fake news” spread fast on social media. However, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is defending his network by saying he pointed out where the information came from and everybody should have been skeptical because of the source:

Somehow you managed to cut out the part where I emphasized that that was Iranian state media and not verified. What a weird coincidence. https://t.co/qmjxlgsIJg pic.twitter.com/9GkJtDa56R — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 8, 2020

If the source was dubious at best, then why pass along the claims at all? Actually, everybody knows why, and nobody’s buying Hayes’ spin:

