As we told you Tuesday evening, Iran fired missiles and/or rockets towards U.S. military bases in Iraq, but initial reports say there were no casualties:

But if you were on social media Tuesday evening and read that dozens of U.S. personnel had been killed, here’s one reason why that news spread so rapidly:

Iran state media can rest easy knowing it has friends in the U.S. media (at least while Trump’s president):

And MSNBC wasn’t alone in taking Iran state media’s word for it:

Another banner day for “journalism”!

