As we told you Tuesday evening, Iran fired missiles and/or rockets towards U.S. military bases in Iraq, but initial reports say there were no casualties:

No U.S. casualties in Iraq after missile strike from Iran, but assessment still ongoing: officials — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 8, 2020

BREAKING: NO US Casualties in #Iran’s Attacks in #Iraq. Trump will NOT give address. This is Good News if you’re looking for Deescalation https://t.co/y6aVIbAOpO — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 8, 2020

Important update: "Iraqi security officials are now telling CNN there are no casualties among Iraqi security forces following the attacks on the al-Asad airbase in Anbar province and the attacks in Erbil." No casualties. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 8, 2020

But if you were on social media Tuesday evening and read that dozens of U.S. personnel had been killed, here’s one reason why that news spread so rapidly:

MSNBC helped Iran push the false claim that 30 U.S. soldiers were killed tonight in their attack. Zero were killed. This isn't just fake news, this is so damn disrespectful to the family members of those deployed. Do better or delete your network.pic.twitter.com/2l9KzsNPc5 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 8, 2020

Iran state media can rest easy knowing it has friends in the U.S. media (at least while Trump’s president):

MSNBC aired Iran state media’s false claim that 30 U.S. soldiers had been killed tonight pic.twitter.com/DnEkMq3x7f — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) January 8, 2020

MSNBC gave airtime to baseless Iranian propaganda alleging the Islamic Republic had killed 30 American military members in missile attacks Tuesday night.

NBC News Tehran bureau chief Ali Arouzi repeated the Iranian claims to MSNBC’s national audience.https://t.co/B1utxcF1o2 — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) January 8, 2020

And MSNBC wasn’t alone in taking Iran state media’s word for it:

30 US soldiers killed in Iraq ballistic missile attacks: Iran state mediahttps://t.co/ogOWcFPPa5 — Raw Story (@RawStory) January 8, 2020

Another banner day for “journalism”!

Iran claims it killed 30 Americans. The Pentagon said they killed no Americans. MSNBC decided to run Iran’s narrative. If you were wondering whose side the media is on, let that inform your opinion. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 8, 2020

This was the most fascinating moment I’ve seen on live television in awhile. Couldn’t believe my ears. — bagel (@lordbagel314) January 8, 2020