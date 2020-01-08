We always love it when the media fully exposes their lack of self-awareness for all to see, and ABC News has provided today’s example:

Has ABC News not been paying attention to what’s been happening with ABC News (and MANY other media outlets) lately?

Yeah, they really should.

Trending

Yep, ABC News should definitely clean up their own house before lecturing anybody else about how to do “journalism” right:

But sure, keep lecturing everybody about how to spot “fake news,” ABC News — it’s going great.

