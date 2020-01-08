We always love it when the media fully exposes their lack of self-awareness for all to see, and ABC News has provided today’s example:

Disinformation is everywhere. Here's how to sort real news from fake news. https://t.co/Ddzl6wVcg4 — ABC News (@ABC) January 8, 2020

Has ABC News not been paying attention to what’s been happening with ABC News (and MANY other media outlets) lately?

ABC should know what disinformation is! — katiebekx (@KateBekx) January 8, 2020

Yeah, they really should.

Life comes at you fast pic.twitter.com/S9uUsWJD3d — Comfortably ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@Eyeroll_Shrugs) January 8, 2020

List the number of times abc, cbs, nbc, pbs, msnbc, nyt, etc have had to retract all their FALSE reports. Usually on page 12 in a little notice at bottom of the page. — spooky (@cantru05) January 8, 2020

First way to spot it…..it starts out as ABC News reports that……. — Brian Smith (@Hilltopper14) January 8, 2020

HINT – Don't watch ABC is how to avoid disinformation. https://t.co/RBA3yB8Evs — Joe (@Joecitizenjoe) January 8, 2020

Start by not watching ABC News! https://t.co/bjoCh4bUX0 — PMC Super Tuners Inc (@pmcsupertuners) January 8, 2020

Like the disinformation you see up in relation to sticking up and hiding proof of Epstein's pedophilia? Haha — Danny5MM (@Danny5Mm) January 8, 2020

Perhaps you should have trained your news staff before they aired the FAKE Syrian/Turkey bombing footage from the Kentucky gun range exercise! — Alexander Waverly (@mikez59) January 8, 2020

Yep, ABC News should definitely clean up their own house before lecturing anybody else about how to do “journalism” right:

ABC News apologized Monday for mistakenly running a video that apparently was taken at a gun range in Kentucky with a report about Turkish attacks in northern Syria. https://t.co/4ZgUzobiPi — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 15, 2019

'Can't keep letting the truth get out': ABC News is going after the whistleblower — who exposed their #EpsteinCoverup https://t.co/sYtXkuRJ95 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 6, 2019

But sure, keep lecturing everybody about how to spot “fake news,” ABC News — it’s going great.