It could be that frustration over CNN having lower social media engagement than The Babylon Bee is boiling over at CNN, because media correspondent Brian Stelter is yet again apparently trying to compete with the satirical publication:

Don't be fooled by the propagandists who want us to wear blinders. It is patriotic to ask for evidence. To question official accounts. To wonder if the public is being manipulated into a wider war. It is patriotic to hold our leaders accountable. pic.twitter.com/ntA1una7lq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 5, 2020

Wow, does Stelter know who he works for and who he’s had as guests on his show in the past?

The self awareness meter is on zero with this guy https://t.co/NDxxsPyUNR — paularkey (@myapaulogies) January 6, 2020

Nice projection, Brian. You’re state-run “news.” — Jodi McPhee Giddings (@JodiGiddings) January 6, 2020

It’s not so much the claim about the importance of the media holding leaders accountable, but rather the MSM’s ability to turn that on and off depending on who’s president:

Welcome back from your 8 year nap. — Adeptus Archer (@ArcherMint) January 5, 2020

lololoing Obama bombed targets 2800 times did u ask for proof or are u just asking Trump? — PatR (@NoParty2016) January 5, 2020

There’s the rhetorical question of the day.

If only there was a credible media to hold politicians accountable. Instead, we have a media that puts De Niro on @CNN to say F- Trump. The media has traded credibility for clicks and have no semblance of credibility or commitment to SPJ ethics code.https://t.co/gptkGk5u3A — The Doctor (@TennantRob) January 5, 2020

The last show you should host is one called reliable sources. — Vinny (@vinnypannazzo) January 5, 2020

And have on Dan Rather as a frequent guest to top off the irony.

Don’t be fooled by fake news. It’s patriotic to question biased press who gives 91% negative coverage of @realDonaldTrump We need to hold left-wing propagandists accountable for the hate of us “deplorables.” Their “news” is delivered straight from the bull’s behind to the TV. https://t.co/h58RSoMJKV — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 5, 2020

Remember when it was called unpatriotic to question official accounts from our intelligence agencies? And downright treasonous if you happened to end up on the same side as Putin! How time flies. https://t.co/TkzUZ9tZne — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) January 5, 2020

Weird, right?