The airstrike that killed Quds leader Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad brought with it all kind of predictions that war was imminent, and apparently the Selective Service’s website saw a huge traffic surge:

Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time. If you are attempting to register or verify registration, please check back later today as we are working to resolve this issue. We appreciate your patience. — Selective Service (@SSS_gov) January 3, 2020

Young people just crashed the Selective Service’s website because they’re terrified of being drafted for World War 3 The U.S. hasn’t implemented a military draft since 1973. 👉🏻 https://t.co/ygKQFC8Sls https://t.co/BcoJje7ZXW — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 4, 2020

What’s the reason for the surge? Breathless media reports have to be a contributing factor.

I think this kind of exposes how irresponsible the media is being. If they were properly informing the public, people wouldn't be freaking out over the prospect of a draft or world war. https://t.co/3CIcCNozT3 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 4, 2020

As the story about the airstrike that killed Soleimani continues to unfold, the “spread of misinformation” isn’t expected to slow down.

The draft ended nearly 50 years ago. Trump is not going to reinstate the draft … 🙄 — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 4, 2020

They did the same thing in 1990. Dems kept telling us college kids they’d reinstate the draft for Desert Storm. — Top Jimmy (@jp23mc) January 4, 2020

Draft for what?

There is no war

There will be no war

Even if there was a war it wouldn't require millions of new ground troops

People are idiots — 🐃 🥂 👑 (@BuffSausageKing) January 4, 2020

The Selective Service account also reminded people what would be required for there to be a military draft: