The airstrike that killed Quds leader Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad brought with it all kind of predictions that war was imminent, and apparently the Selective Service’s website saw a huge traffic surge:

What’s the reason for the surge? Breathless media reports have to be a contributing factor.

As the story about the airstrike that killed Soleimani continues to unfold, the “spread of misinformation” isn’t expected to slow down.

The Selective Service account also reminded people what would be required for there to be a military draft:

