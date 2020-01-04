In the wake of the airstrike killing of Quds leader Qassem Soleimani, social justice activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick had the following comments:

Um, who wants to tell him?

Maybe Kaepernick can find out exactly how many people Soleimani killed in the “non-white world” with the help of the Iranian military he commanded.

Is there really any other way to see it?

It’s a total mystery why a team wouldn’t want to sign this guy, isn’t it?

