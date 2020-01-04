In the wake of the airstrike killing of Quds leader Qassem Soleimani, social justice activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick had the following comments:

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

Um, who wants to tell him?

Soleimani was responsible for killing more "brown people," especially Muslims, than almost any human being on the planet. Great work, @Nike. Hell of a spokesperson you have there. https://t.co/TxrZzRRDAA — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 4, 2020

Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans who were black and brown. cc @Nike https://t.co/xpbllFuZZ8 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 4, 2020

Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani killed thousands upon thousands of black and brown people through out the Middle East The United States put an end to his murdering https://t.co/7jefx4XtQq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 4, 2020

Soleimani oversaw the murder, starvation, displacement, detention and torture of millions of brown Syrians and Iraqis. https://t.co/NrQIRw3van — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) January 4, 2020

Maybe Kaepernick can find out exactly how many people Soleimani killed in the “non-white world” with the help of the Iranian military he commanded.

Nothing new about America hating fecal stains ignoring terrorists killing US military.@Nike should be proud.https://t.co/vbPPYpdkl9 — Republicanvet R U aFredo? (@Republicanvet91) January 4, 2020

Siding with an Iranian Islamic terrorist who's killed hundreds Americans, injured untold numbers more, and from a country that's anything but progressive to trash America? Disgusting and unsurprising. So you're….pro-terrorism? https://t.co/EKxFnr2KLx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 4, 2020

Whenever someone tries to tell that Kaeperprick was blackballed outta the NFL, just show them this tweet and ask them if they want an employee who literally hates the country that made him rich and famous https://t.co/6MBTAltQqu — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) January 4, 2020

Liberals seem to hate America a whole lot. https://t.co/LdIdnzeYh3 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 4, 2020

Is there really any other way to see it?

Colin Kaepernick supports terrorism, surprising precisely no one. https://t.co/wqJKU4j8dS — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 4, 2020

You might need a Snickers, Colin.

Unless, of course, you genuinely hate America? pic.twitter.com/ydmE7af9qa — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 4, 2020

In all seriousness, Colin. Please seek help. You live in the greatest country on the face of the Earth, a land that allows anyone with will and talent to succeed. 9 of the top 10 wealthiest Americans are self-made. The only color most Americans care about is green. — Doug Ross 🔵 (@directorblue) January 4, 2020

Speaking of imperialism, how are the sales of your sweatshop shoe? https://t.co/EBE6AKA7As — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 4, 2020

Kap: "Why won't any NFL teams sign me!?" Also Kap: https://t.co/5bnkiTd7IC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 4, 2020

It’s a total mystery why a team wouldn’t want to sign this guy, isn’t it?