After the announcement that Iran’s Quds leader had been killed in an airstrike near Baghdad, President Trump sent a tweet that contained no words — just a picture:

Let’s just say that didn’t sit well with some former members of the Obama administration:

A flag is not a strategy. Trump is surrounded by sycophants (having fired those who’ve dissented). He has purged Iran specialists. He has abolished NSC processes to review contingencies. He is seen as a liar around the world. This is likely to get very ugly very quickly. https://t.co/UV4o0uWVfe — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) January 3, 2020

These assholes start a war with Iran and tweet out clip art. https://t.co/1LzrShR27B — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 3, 2020

What is the strategy? We have no explanation about what happens now and what we are trying to achieve in a very serious international crisis. https://t.co/eCvn1yCXxc — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 3, 2020

It would appear that self-awareness isn’t a strong trait among Obama admin alumni.

The Obama folks staked their entire legacy on the idea that if we just played nice with Iran, they'd behave decently. (Months after the Iran Deal was signed, Iran took American sailors prisoner.) All of this hysteria is solely about preserving their legacy. Nothing else. https://t.co/2wnncfCxpr — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 3, 2020

(cough) Libya (cough)

(cough) ISIS (cough)

(cough) Syria (cough) https://t.co/n3S95Vx5kS — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 3, 2020

After all the desertions Obama faced because of his catastrophic Syria policy – Frederic Hof, Robert Ford, Ryan Crocker, General John Alan… Leon Panetta & even Hillary Clinton broke with your boss over Syria – you stuck around. You might want to tone down the "sycophants" bit. https://t.co/wUHQnE5nlk — Terry Glavin (@TerryGlavin) January 3, 2020

I don't know what the strategy is, but I do know that it won't involve sending a plane full of cash to Tehran, Ben. https://t.co/tUPsVZimhU — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) January 3, 2020

In the worst case we can always send 'em over a pallet of cash.. https://t.co/2IAEcu0GlJ — Dan (@YiddishSpeaker) January 3, 2020

“The assholes start a war with Iran and tweet out clip art,” Tommy Vietor, former spokesperson for President Barack Obama, tweeted. https://t.co/uahCJBdF0i — REMnOKC (@mn_okc) January 3, 2020

You can’t make this stuff up.