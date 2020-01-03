After the announcement that Iran’s Quds leader had been killed in an airstrike near Baghdad, President Trump sent a tweet that contained no words — just a picture:

Let’s just say that didn’t sit well with some former members of the Obama administration:

It would appear that self-awareness isn’t a strong trait among Obama admin alumni.

You can’t make this stuff up.

