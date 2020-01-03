Because Nancy Pelosi is not busy forwarding the articles of impeachment to the Senate, she had some time to comment today about the killing of Quds leader Qasem Soleimani. Here’s what she had to say:

American leaders’ highest priority is to protect American lives and interests. But we cannot put the lives of American servicemembers, diplomats and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions. https://t.co/o0R8YVJMNW — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 3, 2020

The Trump Admin has conducted strikes in Iraq targeting high-level Iranian military officials and killing Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani without an AUMF against Iran. Further, this action was taken without the consultation of the Congress. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 3, 2020

There’s that word again!

"But" — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) January 3, 2020

Elizabeth Warren likes that one too. But it’s Pelosi’s use of “disproportional” that caught a lot of attention:

What on god's green earth is the word 'disproportionate' doing in this nonsense oatmeal https://t.co/i7mMh3t4u1 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 3, 2020

Soleimani has the blood of upwards of 600 American troops on his hands, how could Pelosi possibly think putting him in the ground is 'disproportionate'? — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 3, 2020

And does Pelosi really wonder why congressional Democrats weren’t consulted?

Qassem Soleimani's hands are drenched in American blood, and in the blood of Middle Easterners. The disproportionate response was what he got under previous administrations: a free pass to kill. What he got last night was justice. https://t.co/wP10PkN3Rr — Mike (@Doranimated) January 3, 2020

There is nothing "disproportionate" about killing an enemy commander, in a war zone — where U.S. troops are deployed according to proper legal authorities — who is planning and executing attacks on U.S. personnel. https://t.co/z4zAiLAatP — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 3, 2020

These are all wonderfully proportional responses to the Speaker’s tweets!

"Nonsense oatmeal" is a perfect description of her usual content. — mog1717 (@mog1717) January 3, 2020

Soleimani's life work involved killing Americans. Unfortunately, he was quite good at what he did. He won't be doing it ever again. https://t.co/aZ2p97tb8l — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 3, 2020

The Quds Forces was deemed a terror organization and Suleimani was responsible for killing & injuring thousands of Americans. The only objection you have to this is that Trump did it and it further delegitimizes the embarrassing Iran Deal even further. https://t.co/yFiUB4ZyNT — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 3, 2020

How many Americans would Soleimani have had to kill to make taking him out a "proportionate action?" 600 wasn't enough? Whatever else he might have been planning? Expressing concerns about what's coming is natural. But arguing this wasn't justified is absurd. https://t.co/I5H04aA9eW — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 3, 2020

And nothing sums up Pelosi better than “absurd.”