Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has weighed in on the killing of Iran’s Quds leader Qassem Soleimani, and it’s not an unpredictable response. Warren admitted that Soleimani was a “murderer,” however, it was followed by the obligatory “BUT…”:

That tweet caused Kimberly Guilfoyle to drop a huge reality check on the Massachusetts senator, along with a certain former president:

Trending

Well, there it is!

Warren definitely had that coming.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpElizabeth WarrenIranKimberly GuilfoyleQassem SoleimaniTerrorism