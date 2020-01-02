You already know the answer to the question in the title, but Warren seemed to really appreciate applause from some in the room who agreed with her:

.@ewarren is asked if she supports a universal conceal carry law in light of a church shooting that happened last week. Warren: “No … I don’t think conceal carry makes anyone safer.” — Daniella Díaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 2, 2020

Well of course that’s how she answered. Here’s video:

An audience member brings up the Texas church hero while at an Elizabeth Warren event, asks, “Will you support a universal conceal carry law for everyone in the country who’s willing to be licensed and checked by the government?” Warren responds: “No” Warren’s supporters cheer pic.twitter.com/T81l0rkRaV — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 2, 2020

How very expected!

Sadly, I don't think she added, "Because nobody should need a license to exercise a constitutional right." https://t.co/uWWjw4dfV3 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 2, 2020

True, Warren didn’t say that. Shocker!

She only wants criminals to have guns. — Christopher H (@s_m_o_g_g_y) January 2, 2020

I had no idea Elizabeth Warren was such an advocate for mass shootings — nichole (@Plebeian_) January 2, 2020

Pathetic — Tiny Tim (@timcastle22) January 2, 2020

And that’s how freedom dies… with a cheer — Robwithakick (@IiOehlbeck) January 2, 2020

Of course, there are always exceptions to lefty politicians’ “guns don’t make us safer” rule:

I would bet she is perfectly fine with her security carrying weapons. Do as I say, not as I do. https://t.co/qvG2ZPh8Cr — John Peale (@JohnPeale) January 2, 2020

Ask her if she supports her body guards carrying firearms? — Jodo Kast (@JodoKast1) January 2, 2020

Well that’s a whole other story!