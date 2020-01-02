You already know the answer to the question in the title, but Warren seemed to really appreciate applause from some in the room who agreed with her:
.@ewarren is asked if she supports a universal conceal carry law in light of a church shooting that happened last week.
Warren: “No … I don’t think conceal carry makes anyone safer.”
— Daniella Díaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 2, 2020
Well of course that’s how she answered. Here’s video:
An audience member brings up the Texas church hero while at an Elizabeth Warren event, asks, “Will you support a universal conceal carry law for everyone in the country who’s willing to be licensed and checked by the government?”
Warren responds: “No”
Warren’s supporters cheer pic.twitter.com/T81l0rkRaV
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 2, 2020
Sadly, I don't think she added, "Because nobody should need a license to exercise a constitutional right." https://t.co/uWWjw4dfV3
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 2, 2020
Of course, there are always exceptions to lefty politicians’ “guns don’t make us safer” rule:
I would bet she is perfectly fine with her security carrying weapons. Do as I say, not as I do. https://t.co/qvG2ZPh8Cr
— John Peale (@JohnPeale) January 2, 2020
