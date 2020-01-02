As you know, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to stall on sending the articles of impeachment over to the Senate in an apparent effort to squeeze every last ounce of politics from the situation. Today is no different:

One Republican in the Senate who is also a law professor, Josh Hawley of Missouri, has seen and heard enough:

It’s clear that Pelosi has absolutely no intention of ever actually sending the articles over to the Senate, and enough is enough. To be continued…

