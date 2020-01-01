Filmmaker/actor Ron Howard provided some “useful context” about the current economy (the stock market in particular) which led to a question from somebody who thought such scrutiny from Hollywood certainly wouldn’t have happened during the previous administration if the economic news were equally positive:

Question: why is the smallest of achievements heralded as better than the second coming of Jesus when it comes to Obama, but with Trump it is only negativity from Hollywood & Democrats? — S.A. (@macgeek1969) January 1, 2020

Howard responded with his take on what the entertainment industry — or at least much of it — thinks about Trump:

In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest,morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US https://t.co/Ep8ggvquMY — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 1, 2020

That sure rang some bells for many, and not the way Howard intended:

You just described the majority of Hollyweirdos… *golf clap* — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) January 2, 2020

Odd, but that's how most of Americans feel about Hollywood!!! https://t.co/prVYLdn3ND — Katie Roth (@Katydidinnc) January 2, 2020

Once again, the word of the day is “projection”:

Sounds like projection from Hollywood types — Commander Vimes 🇺🇸🌶 🇹🇼🇭🇰 (@PunditErrant) January 2, 2020

Doesn’t care about anything but fame?? Self serving?? Morally bankrupt?? Sounds like the Hollywood elite is projecting 🤔. — The Manofesto (@TheManofesto) January 2, 2020

What is it that they say about "Progressives" & projection? 🤔🤔🤔 — Keelin Madden (@KeelinMadden) January 2, 2020

Many Americans would agree with me when I say that you, #RonHoward, are projecting. — empatn⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@m27731630) January 2, 2020

Hmm, sounds like a lot of the Hollyweird crowd. Projection ? — Zamster 🇺🇸 (@zamster201) January 2, 2020

There’s enough irony in all this to be made into a movie, if anybody in Hollywood would dare:

Hey Ron, big fan. Speaking of morally bankrupt, just curious if you took part with the rest of Hollywood in giving Roman Polanski a standing ovation? — Common Sense (@Paine_1776) January 2, 2020

You have been a part of the entertainment industry for decades! I haven't; yet a simple ton like me heard about Weintstein ages ago. You sat silent knowing he abused women. Stop with your moral preening. It is disgusting. — Terry (@IrishTea1) January 2, 2020

Wow. So brave. Now do Weinstein, Spacey, Bryan Singer, Polanski……. I haven’t heard one peep from you during the decades where they preyed on the vulnerable. And I’m SURE you knew. You have no credibility. — Jona (John-uh) (@JonaGiammalva) January 1, 2020

He declined a salary, Opie. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 1, 2020

He was a billionaire before he took the job. — Filthy Comfortable (@FilthyComforta2) January 2, 2020

Those in the entertainment industry would be well served to focus on their own problems.#GlassHouses — Scott W. Graves (@ScottWGraves) January 1, 2020

That’s probably good advice. The likelihood that it will actually happen is VERY low.