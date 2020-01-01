Filmmaker/actor Ron Howard provided some “useful context” about the current economy (the stock market in particular) which led to a question from somebody who thought such scrutiny from Hollywood certainly wouldn’t have happened during the previous administration if the economic news were equally positive:

Howard responded with his take on what the entertainment industry — or at least much of it — thinks about Trump:

That sure rang some bells for many, and not the way Howard intended:

Once again, the word of the day is “projection”:

Trending

There’s enough irony in all this to be made into a movie, if anybody in Hollywood would dare:

That’s probably good advice. The likelihood that it will actually happen is VERY low.

