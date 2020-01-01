Filmmaker/actor Ron Howard provided some “useful context” about the current economy (the stock market in particular) which led to a question from somebody who thought such scrutiny from Hollywood certainly wouldn’t have happened during the previous administration if the economic news were equally positive:
Question: why is the smallest of achievements heralded as better than the second coming of Jesus when it comes to Obama, but with Trump it is only negativity from Hollywood & Democrats?
— S.A. (@macgeek1969) January 1, 2020
Howard responded with his take on what the entertainment industry — or at least much of it — thinks about Trump:
In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest,morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US https://t.co/Ep8ggvquMY
— Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 1, 2020
That sure rang some bells for many, and not the way Howard intended:
You just described the majority of Hollyweirdos… *golf clap*
— Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) January 2, 2020
Odd, but that's how most of Americans feel about Hollywood!!! https://t.co/prVYLdn3ND
— Katie Roth (@Katydidinnc) January 2, 2020
Once again, the word of the day is “projection”:
— Michelle 🇺🇸 (@mrntweet2) January 2, 2020
Sounds like projection from Hollywood types
— Commander Vimes 🇺🇸🌶 🇹🇼🇭🇰 (@PunditErrant) January 2, 2020
Doesn’t care about anything but fame?? Self serving?? Morally bankrupt?? Sounds like the Hollywood elite is projecting 🤔.
— The Manofesto (@TheManofesto) January 2, 2020
What is it that they say about "Progressives" & projection? 🤔🤔🤔
— Keelin Madden (@KeelinMadden) January 2, 2020
Many Americans would agree with me when I say that you, #RonHoward, are projecting.
— empatn⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@m27731630) January 2, 2020
Hmm, sounds like a lot of the Hollyweird crowd. Projection ?
— Zamster 🇺🇸 (@zamster201) January 2, 2020
There’s enough irony in all this to be made into a movie, if anybody in Hollywood would dare:
Hey Ron, big fan. Speaking of morally bankrupt, just curious if you took part with the rest of Hollywood in giving Roman Polanski a standing ovation?
— Common Sense (@Paine_1776) January 2, 2020
You have been a part of the entertainment industry for decades! I haven't; yet a simple ton like me heard about Weintstein ages ago. You sat silent knowing he abused women. Stop with your moral preening. It is disgusting.
— Terry (@IrishTea1) January 2, 2020
Wow. So brave. Now do Weinstein, Spacey, Bryan Singer, Polanski……. I haven’t heard one peep from you during the decades where they preyed on the vulnerable. And I’m SURE you knew. You have no credibility.
— Jona (John-uh) (@JonaGiammalva) January 1, 2020
He declined a salary, Opie.
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 1, 2020
He was a billionaire before he took the job.
— Filthy Comfortable (@FilthyComforta2) January 2, 2020
— Formidable Warrior ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@lawdawgseven) January 1, 2020
Those in the entertainment industry would be well served to focus on their own problems.#GlassHouses
— Scott W. Graves (@ScottWGraves) January 1, 2020
That’s probably good advice. The likelihood that it will actually happen is VERY low.