The end of 2019 is almost upon us, and with it comes all the stories and takes about the best and worst of the year. One MSNBC contributor has already proclaimed there to be a winner in the year in politics:

Who won 2019 in politics? According to @DrJasonJohnson, Stacey Abrams won the year and has a bright future ahead.https://t.co/2Twdg6Qkfv — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 30, 2019

“Lost but refusing to admit it” is the new winning?

Didn’t she lose? — Paul Todd (@ptrockit) December 30, 2019

Well, it depends on who you ask.

The joke writes itself so clearly it doesn't even need to be said. — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) December 30, 2019

So true.

Might as well say she won the year since she’ll claim she won it either way. https://t.co/ANbE18Ocb0 — BT (@back_ttys) December 30, 2019

And that’s without a doubt!

She lost GA!!! — LivingSmall (@LivingSmallNews) December 30, 2019

Pack it up folks, we're done! This is freaking pathetic. https://t.co/WbjyG7pcqY — Rob Witt (@Robert__Witt) December 30, 2019