Remember when Rep. Adam Schiff was going on cable news programs claiming he had evidence that Trump colluded with Russia? That was about three years ago, and since then the country has seen the Mueller report and a number of other allegations, culminating in the House Democrats impeaching the president on obstruction and abuse of power charges related to Ukraine. Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to hold onto the articles of impeachment rather than send them to the Senate, apparently so Democrats like impeachment circus ringleader Adam Schiff can keep searching for any actual evidence of wrongdoing, and that’s exactly what he claims to have done:

Despite the President’s obstruction, additional damning evidence of his abuse of power continues to come to light. The question is whether the Senate will demand to see these and other emails and hear from those who were involved. Their constitutional duty demands it. https://t.co/bJnHP8OmZQ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 30, 2019

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York isn’t buying it, which is a good idea considering Schiff’s been trying to peddle BS for years:

This might be more credible if the House, which Democrats control, had pursued the testimony. Now the Senate has a 'constitutional duty' to do so? Oh, come on… https://t.co/gfQsEBLBuh — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 30, 2019

“Oh come on” should be the stock reply to any claim made by Schiff.

Schiff makes it up as he goes. Still waiting on his evidence of collision he swore he had. The guy wouldn't know the truth if it bit him on his behind. — Renée (@rightwingertoo) December 30, 2019

It's such hypocrisy that it's really difficult to take dems seriously anymore. — Brysel (@Brysel7) December 30, 2019

He's been promising the ultra evidence for so, so long now. I think we're all on to Schiff. — 🇺🇸sweetakin🇺🇸 (@sweetakin) December 30, 2019

Everybody except the news programs that keep inviting Schiff on regularly to spout his lies.

***

Related:

Byron York points out portion of Fiona Hill’s testimony on Steele dossier media ignored because it contradicts Adam Schiff AGAIN