Yesterday morning at a church in Texas, a person stood up and began shooting before almost immediately being taken down by armed members of the congregation.

Armed churchgoer takes out shooter during deadly attack in Fort Worth, Texas https://t.co/TSl3kfSXPt

Sadly, two people were killed before the shooter was taken down, but the death toll could have been higher if there hadn’t been people in the congregation who were armed.

Beto O’Rourke is no longer running for president, but that hasn’t stopped him from rolling out his gun control talking points right on cue after a shooting:

So saddened to hear about another church shooting in Texas, this one in White Settlement near Fort Worth. Clearly what we are doing in Texas, what we are doing in this country, when it comes to guns is not working. https://t.co/krwcpL1lih — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 29, 2019

Does this guy even listen to himself?

The shooter was stopped within three seconds, preventing further carnage, by a law abiding citizen carrying a firearm. He is a hero. You are a moron. https://t.co/lRjTnWHkMM — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 30, 2019

A security guard with a gun stopped it, so clearly it is, furry. https://t.co/XM7QXpGmOo — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2019

Texas is doing it right – an armed member of the congregation stopped it. Maybe read the whole story, Beta. — 🐰Happy FOO Year 🎉 (@PolitiBunny) December 29, 2019

O’Rourke won’t mention the whole story because it wrecks his narrative:

He was down in seconds. What's not working? https://t.co/rBDnUYKkjM — Dead Agent (@Recursion_Agent) December 30, 2019

Armed churchgoers stopped the shooter, you liar https://t.co/bIQguk3UDi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 29, 2019

Didn't you hear that good guys with guns stop the threat? — QueenOfScott (@QueenOfScott) December 29, 2019

B.S. – The law as changed just last Sept worked exactly as intended.

Churches, or places of worship, are now legally allowed to have armed

security and/or armed members present. In this instance they immediately shot and stopped a deranged person who may have killed many more. https://t.co/TkMbKS2dYx — Tom T. ن‎®🇺🇸 (@VRWCTexan) December 29, 2019

If @BetoORourke had his way, no one else would have been armed except for the law-breaking murderer, and more people would have died. https://t.co/2IBXuLdXLH — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 30, 2019

You clearly didn't read that a good guy with a gun stopped the shooter. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 29, 2019

If you had your way

He could have killed the whole congregation Go home & leave the policy to sentient beings https://t.co/tdBAJ3qXcx — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 30, 2019

Agreed. We need to repeal all of our gun laws. They're unconstitutional, and they put lives at risk. The Left had its fun with this little experiment, but it's an abject failure. Let's pack it up now. https://t.co/8ESHXqDc4M — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 30, 2019

THE SHOOTING WAS STOPPED BY A PRIVATE GUN OWNER YOU ENORMOUS TOOL! You lost two elections, have the decency to disappear already. https://t.co/Yh0YjcpNHI — Iowancap of The Flyover Libertarian (@flyoverliberta1) December 29, 2019

One law-abiding citizen carrying a gun just stopped a massacre with one quick shot. He turned out to be backed up by 8 or 9 more law-abiding citizens carrying guns. Your desire to take guns away from those law-abiding citizens is what "is not working" and can never work. — Joe the Dissident (@joethepatriotic) December 29, 2019

O’Rourke can always be counted on to serve those up.