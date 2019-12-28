The student “climate strikes” that have taken place in the U.S. and around the world have apparently inspired one school district in Virginia to offer students time off to take part free from any consequence:

Virginia school system implements landmark new policy allowing absences for student protests https://t.co/ujDyx9W3sH pic.twitter.com/Rg2BzyFBFi — The Hill (@thehill) December 28, 2019

From The Hill:

Virginia’s Fairfax County Public Schools has implemented a landmark policy allowing students to take time off to participate in protests. Beginning Jan. 27, the school district will allow students in seventh through 12th grades one excused absence per year to participate in “civic engagement activities,” according to multiple news outlets. Fairfax School Board member Ryan McElveen, who reportedly introduced the policy, said the rule may be the first of its kind in the U.S. and was made in response to a recent wave of student activism across the country.

So it’s come to this?

Where are you sending your child for 8 hours a day? https://t.co/49BvapBpMO — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 28, 2019

In other news, homeschooling in VA skyrockets. https://t.co/sQpxiqUChE — Michelle (@shelseybel) December 28, 2019

However, we’re joining others in guessing there will be exceptions to the school system’s leniency:

What, after all, could possibly go wrong, said the ominously narrator-sounding voice https://t.co/GcKbPMKbUL — Herostratos (@amenalkHelios) December 28, 2019

I’m betting some protests won’t be considered legitimate. https://t.co/yUsoPtBxiG — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) December 28, 2019

The school system’s new rule might be tested:

"for leftist causes". no doubt. — Donnie Leach (@DonnieLeach1) December 28, 2019

Let’s see if that counts for 2A or pro Trump https://t.co/ohjSCO5bjf — Larry Kiedrowski (@LKiedrowski) December 28, 2019

My guess is that you can't protest abortion or pro conservative issues. https://t.co/YpIg80FlFm — Brianthekid (@Brian_the_kidd) December 28, 2019

I hope the #marchforlife gets the most so they will reverse this idea and fast. — DC guy on LI (@Driver11566) December 28, 2019

Until they protest for school choice. — MementoMāori 💀 (@MementoMaori) December 28, 2019

Can the students protest tax money being used to raise activists? — Carlos Toraño (@catorano) December 28, 2019

That’ll probably be one of the biggest exceptions to the new rule.