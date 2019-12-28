The student “climate strikes” that have taken place in the U.S. and around the world have apparently inspired one school district in Virginia to offer students time off to take part free from any consequence:

From The Hill:

Virginia’s Fairfax County Public Schools has implemented a landmark policy allowing students to take time off to participate in protests.

Beginning Jan. 27, the school district will allow students in seventh through 12th grades one excused absence per year to participate in “civic engagement activities,” according to multiple news outlets.

Fairfax School Board member Ryan McElveen, who reportedly introduced the policy, said the rule may be the first of its kind in the U.S. and was made in response to a recent wave of student activism across the country.

So it’s come to this?

However, we’re joining others in guessing there will be exceptions to the school system’s leniency:

The school system’s new rule might be tested:

That’ll probably be one of the biggest exceptions to the new rule.

