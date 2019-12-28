The House Democrats have yet to send the articles of impeachment over to the Senate. When (if ever) that actually happens remains to be seen, but Nancy Pelosi is continuing to help push the Dem narrative while stalling everything else:

The facts are clear and every witness told the same story, despite the President’s attempts to cover it up. President Trump abused his power for his own personal gain. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/rliiPFKvzi — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 27, 2019

Nice try, Nancy, but the only thing that’s clear is that the Democrats are determined to cling to this particular political football as long as possible:

There were no facts. Every witness’ testimony was filled with opinion, gossip, and second-hand knowledge only. Your articles of impeachment include no actual crimes. #ImpeachmentSham https://t.co/hVc3axunI2 — 🐰Happy FOO Year 🎉 (@PolitiBunny) December 28, 2019

Remember all the Dem claims of “quid pro quo” (which became “bribery” after some polling)? Yeah, that’s not an article of impeachment either.

This was and has always been about narrative https://t.co/Gp3uGKO6W3 — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 28, 2019

Which is why Pelosi used the word “story” in her tweet.

The facts are clear, Nancy. You led an impeachment without a crime based on 2nd, 3rd and 4th hand accounts of mind readers. You and House Democrats SHOULD be ashamed of yourselves. Unfortunately, you appear to have no shame. It’s a sad time for our Constitution. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) December 27, 2019

Absolutely amazing what you can do with editing isnt it? How dishonest that whole video was. Thats coming from someone who actually watched the hearing — Deplorable&Proud (@TFbob78) December 28, 2019

All I saw is a bunch of butt hurt terminated career bureaucrats who never had direct evidence. Vindman bragged about being asked to be several times by the former Ukrainian President to be in charge of their military. He has his reasons to testify to hearsay gossip. https://t.co/cfEoi7cC39 — T.E. Dixon (@timothydixon111) December 28, 2019

Wht did he personally gain? — LoJo (@LoJoandKJ) December 28, 2019

He defeated Hillary Clinton and gained the presidency, which is what this is all about.