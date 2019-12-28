The House Democrats have yet to send the articles of impeachment over to the Senate. When (if ever) that actually happens remains to be seen, but Nancy Pelosi is continuing to help push the Dem narrative while stalling everything else:

Nice try, Nancy, but the only thing that’s clear is that the Democrats are determined to cling to this particular political football as long as possible:

Remember all the Dem claims of “quid pro quo” (which became “bribery” after some polling)? Yeah, that’s not an article of impeachment either.

Which is why Pelosi used the word “story” in her tweet.

He defeated Hillary Clinton and gained the presidency, which is what this is all about.

