Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed Sen. Sanders for president, and the rule must have been “check your self-awareness at the door” at Bernie’s rally:

AOC also said it’s time for “the revolution” to begin:

Wow, there’s a lot of irony to unpack in those two tweets!

That or they simply hope everybody is stupid.

