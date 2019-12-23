Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed Sen. Sanders for president, and the rule must have been “check your self-awareness at the door” at Bernie’s rally:
.@AOC on Bernie’s rally in LA yesterday: “It is fascism what we have” in the United States, “what we’re evolving into.” pic.twitter.com/M6pjhneTxm
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 23, 2019
AOC also said it’s time for “the revolution” to begin:
"Are we ready for the revolution?"
.@AOC revs up the crowd for @BernieSanders. pic.twitter.com/SxsCG2hLjE
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 23, 2019
Wow, there’s a lot of irony to unpack in those two tweets!
That or they simply hope everybody is stupid.