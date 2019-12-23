Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed Sen. Sanders for president, and the rule must have been “check your self-awareness at the door” at Bernie’s rally:

.@AOC on Bernie’s rally in LA yesterday: “It is fascism what we have” in the United States, “what we’re evolving into.” pic.twitter.com/M6pjhneTxm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 23, 2019

AOC also said it’s time for “the revolution” to begin:

"Are we ready for the revolution?" .@AOC revs up the crowd for @BernieSanders. pic.twitter.com/SxsCG2hLjE — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 23, 2019

Wow, there’s a lot of irony to unpack in those two tweets!

And she’s helping to take us there. — Tommy Johnson (@TommyJo33624688) December 23, 2019

What world do these people live in? — Consul & Senator Marcus T. Cicero (@cedantarmatog1) December 23, 2019

Projection at its finest — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) December 23, 2019

WOW, words taken from the pamphlets of Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez… 🙄🙄🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/JiUhU0vaaP — Dania Alexandrino (@DaniaPeriodista) December 23, 2019

Can we get a fact check on this? https://t.co/Xs1Q81XNMI — Nick M (@NickAtNight128) December 23, 2019

I’m beginning to think that none of these folks are familiar with what the word “fascism” means. https://t.co/k0thhaO5VX — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 23, 2019

That or they simply hope everybody is stupid.