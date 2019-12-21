At the Democrats’ debate this week, Elizabeth Warren made it clear that if elected she’ll be coming for the billionaires. Just to add to the intimidation tactics, her campaign’s taking a Star Wars approach:

Billionaires, Wall Street CEOs, and Sith Lords—beware. The force is strong with @ewarren. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/joxXj2yMPB — Team Warren (@TeamWarren) December 20, 2019

So it’s come to this:

She's now claiming to be 1024th Jedi? https://t.co/26n6o4bieK — David E Brady (@davidebrady) December 21, 2019

LOL! Hey, don’t tempt her to prove it with another DNA test.

Warren PR Team: “Hold a light saber and say ‘Sith Lords’, that will really connect with the kids.’” https://t.co/qbhDMeljk5 pic.twitter.com/HAF5V1oD7Z — Chris Buskirk (@thechrisbuskirk) December 21, 2019

the cringe is strong with this one https://t.co/J8RRDRRJOX — Pareto (@Par3t01111) December 21, 2019

a long time ago, in a cringe, far far too close — Samsoon (@EDGYBadgerJUST) December 21, 2019

Her campaign is still young and we’re sure there’s a lot more cringe to come.