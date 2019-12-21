Ex GOP Sen. Jeff Flake retired from the Senate rather than face what would have been a very uphill re-election attempt in 2018, but that hasn’t stopped him from trying to give advice to the Republicans. Not surprisingly, this is advice Democrats really like hearing being offered to Republicans, and the media seems to be eager to help Flake spread the word:

To my former Senate Republican colleagues: “What is indefensible is echoing House Republicans who say that the president has not done anything wrong. He has.”https://t.co/ldaBUzGsWW — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 20, 2019

Jeff Flake to GOP Senators: “President Trump is on trial. But in a very real sense, so are you. And so is the political party to which we belong.” https://t.co/BX86pjYfyk — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 21, 2019

Flake suggested a “test,” which is a question about Obama vs. Trump:

"My simple test for all of us: What if President Barack Obama had engaged in precisely the same behavior?" https://t.co/3eM0i4P7sY — The Hill (@thehill) December 21, 2019

“My simple test for all of us: What if President Barack Obama had engaged in precisely the same behavior?” asks ⁦@JeffFlake. “⁩I know the answer to that question with certainty, and so do you.” https://t.co/gtQY4bwngz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 21, 2019

It looks like Flake was paying just as close attention to what was going on during Obama’s two terms as the mainstream media:

The Steele Dossier, FISA warrants, Operation Hurricane, Peter Strzok/Lisa Page happened under whose watch? The Joe Biden quid pro quo of a billion dollars to fire a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating his son’s company happened under whose watch? — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) December 21, 2019

Did Flake really want to go here? Guess so:

yeah, jeff, what if there were baseless unmasking of american citizens, a weaponized irs, spying on journalists, a fake dossier used to justify spying on americans, drone strikes, and all that under obama? would we respond the same? — the dude abides (@trashdnscattrd) December 21, 2019

what if president barack obama ran guns to mexican drug cartels that were used to kill americans? simple test, jeff. — the dude abides (@trashdnscattrd) December 21, 2019

Biden tells the Ukrainians that Obama will back him up if they call him to protest withholding aid. Obama knew what the FBI was doing to Trump. Obama called me an “enemy”, flipped me off, and told his followers to get in my face. Nothing happened, but am I getting warm? — Missile Toe (@corrcomm) December 21, 2019

Can I have $150 Billion on a pallet in the middle of the night in unmarked bills Alex? Or maybe you can be more flexible after the next election? Come on now. 💥💩👇👇👇 https://t.co/zEOC6WQ6TY — ☠️ Marion Talley ☠️💀👍 (@Shadowboxer50) December 21, 2019

IRS officials pleading the Fifth before Congress was also a nice non-scandalous touch during the Obama years.

O was worse. One example, Lois Lerner and the IRS scandal to help him win 2012 election. You do anything about that to hold Obama accountable Flake? — Mr G (@ShayneSmith10) December 21, 2019

He weaponized the IRS and FBI, was president during rampant FISA abuses. I'd say he did worse. — Gary (@garyalan82) December 21, 2019

But Republicans such as Flake, along with Democrats and much of the media, averted their eyes to all that.