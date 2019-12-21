Ex GOP Sen. Jeff Flake retired from the Senate rather than face what would have been a very uphill re-election attempt in 2018, but that hasn’t stopped him from trying to give advice to the Republicans. Not surprisingly, this is advice Democrats really like hearing being offered to Republicans, and the media seems to be eager to help Flake spread the word:

Flake suggested a “test,” which is a question about Obama vs. Trump:

It looks like Flake was paying just as close attention to what was going on during Obama’s two terms as the mainstream media:

Did Flake really want to go here? Guess so:

IRS officials pleading the Fifth before Congress was also a nice non-scandalous touch during the Obama years.

But Republicans such as Flake, along with Democrats and much of the media, averted their eyes to all that.

Tags: Donald TrumpimpeachmentJeff Flake