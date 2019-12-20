With the House Democrats sitting on the articles of impeachment until at least early next month, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has gone ahead and invited President Trump to deliver the annual State of the Union speech:

JUST IN: Speaker Pelosi invites President Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4, 2020. pic.twitter.com/L1B0YfTMw5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 20, 2019

FLAG: Next year's State of the Union address is set for Feb. 4 — a day after the Iowa caucuses and (presumably) following Trump's Senate impeachment trial. https://t.co/mYwVdyD6Yu — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) December 20, 2019

Here are some other ways to look at the invitation:

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi invites Donald Trump, the Putin corrupted Nazi dictator who is "exactly the kind of leader the founders feared when they included impeachment in the constitution" to deliver the 2020 State of the Union Address. Wow, it all sounds ridiculous when read aloud https://t.co/aOGZTzMGCT — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 20, 2019

LMAO Pelosi and the Democrats have called Trump a national security threat and a threat to our democracy so Pelosi decides to invite the President to give his State Of The Union speech. https://t.co/PIoQojPDs4 — Frank Dinardo (@fjdinardo) December 20, 2019

Will he be impeached by then, or will she still be withholding the impeachment the House voted for? The suspense! https://t.co/c27gowS51T — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 20, 2019

Time will tell how Trump responds to the invitation.