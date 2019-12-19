Republican Sen. Marco Rubio has noted a bit of irony about the Democrats complaining that an impeachment trial in the Senate wouldn’t be “fair”:

Why do House Democrat’s who conducted an impeachment process in which the final outcome was predetermined think they have any standing to decide what is a “fair” process in the Senate? — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 19, 2019

Washington Post “conservative blogger” Jennifer Rubin, as she often does, came to the defense of House Democrats, and said something that comes with a beverage warning before you proceed:

You're projecting. It actually wasn't predetermined. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 19, 2019

The Dems hadn’t predetermined the outcome? LOL!

They've been calling for his impeachment long before this Ukraine thing and in many cases for years now.

That's predetermined. — ❄️ (@ElijaWinter) December 19, 2019

You’re delusional. How many Dem reps were on record over past 3 years prejudging impeachment of Trump? Plenty. — Duopianos (@stgreene61) December 19, 2019

As a “conservative blogger” can you share one personal belief that aligns with the ideology of conservatives? Seriously, just one — Vostrain (@vostrain) December 19, 2019

Helping Democrats sell their narrative is apparently a very “conservative” thing these days for some.