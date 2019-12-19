Republican Sen. Marco Rubio has noted a bit of irony about the Democrats complaining that an impeachment trial in the Senate wouldn’t be “fair”:
Why do House Democrat’s who conducted an impeachment process in which the final outcome was predetermined think they have any standing to decide what is a “fair” process in the Senate?
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 19, 2019
Washington Post “conservative blogger” Jennifer Rubin, as she often does, came to the defense of House Democrats, and said something that comes with a beverage warning before you proceed:
You're projecting. It actually wasn't predetermined.
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 19, 2019
The Dems hadn’t predetermined the outcome? LOL!
They've been calling for his impeachment long before this Ukraine thing and in many cases for years now.
That's predetermined.
— ❄️ (@ElijaWinter) December 19, 2019
No. He’s right.
— NoEditButton (@TooOldToEdit) December 19, 2019
https://t.co/KLDA2WZJKF pic.twitter.com/3uwZ87RCY3
— Angela Zielinski (@angelazinypsi) December 19, 2019
You’re delusional. How many Dem reps were on record over past 3 years prejudging impeachment of Trump? Plenty.
— Duopianos (@stgreene61) December 19, 2019
As a “conservative blogger” can you share one personal belief that aligns with the ideology of conservatives? Seriously, just one
— Vostrain (@vostrain) December 19, 2019
Helping Democrats sell their narrative is apparently a very “conservative” thing these days for some.