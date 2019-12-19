Republican Sen. Marco Rubio has noted a bit of irony about the Democrats complaining that an impeachment trial in the Senate wouldn’t be “fair”:

Washington Post “conservative blogger” Jennifer Rubin, as she often does, came to the defense of House Democrats, and said something that comes with a beverage warning before you proceed:

The Dems hadn’t predetermined the outcome? LOL!

Helping Democrats sell their narrative is apparently a very “conservative” thing these days for some.

