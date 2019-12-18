The House of Representatives continues to debate the articles of impeachment ahead of an expected vote tonight to impeach President Trump. Meanwhile, some on the Left are wondering why pro-Trump people haven’t taken to the streets:

Well, if they really want an answer, Katie Pavlich is here to help:

Yep! But they’ll no doubt make their presence known in the future:

If the Dems want to see where the pro-Trump people are in the evening, they’ll just have to turn on their televisions tonight:

