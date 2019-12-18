The House of Representatives continues to debate the articles of impeachment ahead of an expected vote tonight to impeach President Trump. Meanwhile, some on the Left are wondering why pro-Trump people haven’t taken to the streets:

MoveOn was born from Clinton’s impeachment. Today, there are no protests defending Trump. There are only protests supporting impeachment and the Constitution. That’s important. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) December 18, 2019

Huge point. Where are the pro-Trump mass demonstrations? https://t.co/ou4tAPSJqG — Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) December 18, 2019

Well, if they really want an answer, Katie Pavlich is here to help:

Yep! But they’ll no doubt make their presence known in the future:

Tweet of the day https://t.co/Z42oqlH2lw — tim winans (@echobbbb) December 18, 2019

Trump demonstrations will occur on Nov 3, 2020. They vote. — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) December 18, 2019

They don’t demonstrate they vote! — the d🦞on of hockey (@don_allain) December 18, 2019

If the Dems want to see where the pro-Trump people are in the evening, they’ll just have to turn on their televisions tonight:

I hear there’s a mass showing tonight in Michigan. 🤷‍♂️ more than all the Dems could produce nation wide. — flygriz (@flygriz) December 18, 2019

