The House of Representatives continues to debate the articles of impeachment ahead of an expected vote tonight to impeach President Trump. Meanwhile, some on the Left are wondering why pro-Trump people haven’t taken to the streets:
MoveOn was born from Clinton’s impeachment. Today, there are no protests defending Trump. There are only protests supporting impeachment and the Constitution. That’s important.
— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) December 18, 2019
Huge point. Where are the pro-Trump mass demonstrations? https://t.co/ou4tAPSJqG
— Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) December 18, 2019
Well, if they really want an answer, Katie Pavlich is here to help:
At work. https://t.co/WR1zj4LTmR
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 18, 2019
Yep! But they’ll no doubt make their presence known in the future:
Tweet of the day https://t.co/Z42oqlH2lw
— tim winans (@echobbbb) December 18, 2019
Trump demonstrations will occur on Nov 3, 2020. They vote.
— kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) December 18, 2019
They don’t demonstrate they vote!
— the d🦞on of hockey (@don_allain) December 18, 2019
If the Dems want to see where the pro-Trump people are in the evening, they’ll just have to turn on their televisions tonight:
I hear there’s a mass showing tonight in Michigan. 🤷♂️ more than all the Dems could produce nation wide.
— flygriz (@flygriz) December 18, 2019
