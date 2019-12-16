The congressional Democrats continue to be intensely focused on impeachment and what would be an ensuing Senate trial. Perhaps part of the reason for their haste is that the bad news keeps on coming. And by “bad news” for Dems, we of course mean good economic news for Americans:

Economy shakes free of recession fears in striking turnaround…https://t.co/gywMozqtSC — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) December 16, 2019

Just four months ago, some economists saw a 50% chance of a downturn. But now the US economy is heading into 2020 with a head of steam and recession fears faded. @byHeatherLong https://t.co/6z9f51eDwL — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) December 16, 2019

No wonder the Democrats are in such a panic about 2020 and are trying to kneecap Trump at any cost.

The major fears in August were that businesses would continue pulling back their spending, Trump would continue imposing tariffs, and companies would soon turn around and ax employees. But that worst-case scenario didn’t materialize. Read @byHeatherLong:https://t.co/jsvMhvBG9w — Rachel Leah Siegel (@rachsieg) December 16, 2019

Since World War II, no president has lost reelection when unemployment was below 7.4% https://t.co/BQwEFif0Uq — Eddy Elfenbein (@EddyElfenbein) December 16, 2019

Impeach!

Democrats hardest hit https://t.co/Ib2njRfddM — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) December 16, 2019

*shakes free of leftist wishful propaganda. There never was any chance of recession here in the US. Leftists just despise and refuse reporting on the ridiculously awesome economic situation in the US under President Trump. https://t.co/Z3VES45cJc — Shooty McBeardface™ (@ShootyMcBeard) December 15, 2019

