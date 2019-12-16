Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke to reporters today, and what it boiled down to is that the Democrats are saying that unless Mitch McConnell agrees to basically let Dems control much of the process, it will be an unfair trial:

Schumer is already complaining about a potential Senate trial calling it “Very Partisan, Very Slanted, Very Unfair” What does he think of how the House has been handling things? Democrats wanted a Partisan Impeachment and now that they got one, they’re complaining. pic.twitter.com/KVJu1TXwye — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 16, 2019

.@SenSchumer: If Republicans don’t bend on my requests for witnesses, they’re “engaged in a coverup” pic.twitter.com/gb1diSbwVm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 16, 2019

And just when you thought Schumer couldn’t get more annoying:

If anyone needs a new ringtone pic.twitter.com/0ViYyMVzzL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 16, 2019

Yikes. But back to Schumer’s incredible level of projection…

The hypocrisy is incredible — mark england (@stonedblu) December 16, 2019

Standard operating procedure for Chuck Schumer.

As we learned in the House, Monority doesn’t make the rules!! Majority does and they tell you to pound sand. https://t.co/NqJ10ojXeb — Chase McCalister (@MccalisterChase) December 16, 2019

You mean like the SchiffSchitShow?? https://t.co/n03s2sxUOb — Brandon Stewart (@tbstewart_2) December 16, 2019

Haaaa! It’s like Democrats live in an alternative universe. When they are in the majority everything they do is fair. But when they are in the minority, if they don’t get what they want then the Republicans are trying to cover up something. They are such hypocrites. — Melissa Andrus (@MelissaAndrus1) December 16, 2019

The hypocrisy of what he said is mind boggling..he must think we're total idiots.. https://t.co/73NeUFdjQ9 — Southern❤TN Patriot🇺🇸#maga🇺🇸💖🌻 (@gwhill6) December 16, 2019

He obviously does.