Another week brought with it some more self-unaware finger-wagging about election interference:

Trending

Does she really want to go there? Fine. Kimberley Strassel is more than happy to talk about “the evidence” that Clinton and the media like to ignore:

Game. Set. Match.

***

Related:

Kimberley Strassel finds one line buried in IG report ‘that is central to everything’ and must be answered

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionFusion GPSHillary ClintonKimberley StrasselSteele dossier