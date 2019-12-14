Another week brought with it some more self-unaware finger-wagging about election interference:

Make sure your family and friends see the evidence for themselves: The president asked a foreign power to interfere in the 2020 election for his own political gain. Americans deserve free and fair elections. He must be held accountable. https://t.co/ul8GzrsOKG — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 12, 2019

Does she really want to go there? Fine. Kimberley Strassel is more than happy to talk about “the evidence” that Clinton and the media like to ignore:

Make sure family and friends see IG report: Clinton didn't just invite foreign influence in 2016; she paid for it. Her team funneled Russian dossier lies to the FBI, for her political gain. Americans deserve free and fair elections. If only press would hold her accountable. https://t.co/1CGlB6DHlN — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 13, 2019

Game. Set. Match.

