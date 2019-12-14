The House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Trump as early as next week. If the House votes to impeach, the whole thing will move on to the Senate for a trial, where Trump would almost certainly be acquitted. Here’s one activist’s take on what that would amount to:

I'm going to keep saying this to y'all: Trump is being impeached. However, when the Senate refuses to remove him, he will effectively be a dictator. We then have an entire year of Trump dictatorship and a slim chance of having a free and fair election 1/ — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) December 13, 2019

The issue is not just Trump. This is a dictatorial *regime* taking shape in the USA as all of the people under Trump assist him in consolidating power and collapsing all of the gov't institutions under Trump's sole authority as much as possible. 2/ — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) December 13, 2019

Both the Senate majority leader and the Attorney General have publicly stated their willingness to assist Trump in this takeover. Atty Gen Barr is prepared to help Trump rig the election and has threatened increased police violence against civilians. Please understand. 3/3 — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) December 13, 2019

A “dictator” eh?

No, a dictatorship is when the will of the people and states is disregarded — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) December 14, 2019

That sounds more like what the Democrats are doing.

It's like the Clinton impeachment and subsequent dictatorship taught us nothing. — Abe Froman (@Abe_Froman_34) December 13, 2019

Clinton was impeached and the Senate refused to remove him so he must have been a dictator too. Try some Xanax. https://t.co/pNdzIkGzl5 — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) December 14, 2019

Just like with Clinton! — John Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) December 14, 2019

Ah yes, we remember the Bill Clinton dictatorship well!

This is one of the least-informed takes on the subject. When he is not convicted and removed he will actually still be the duly-elected President of the United States. — the dude abides (@trashdnscattrd) December 13, 2019

Too bad we have no recent examples of presidents being impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate during their second term. Totally unique and unprecedented situation here. https://t.co/Vloz2uOf2h — neontaster (@neontaster) December 13, 2019

I like to play a game I call "Artist or Economist." You start by reading a tweet from a stranger, then guess if they have a background in the arts or in a field that teaches critical thinking. Go. https://t.co/DAV8Bduuii — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 14, 2019

However, the number of people who agreed with that piping hot take was depressingly high.