The House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Trump as early as next week. If the House votes to impeach, the whole thing will move on to the Senate for a trial, where Trump would almost certainly be acquitted. Here’s one activist’s take on what that would amount to:

A “dictator” eh?

That sounds more like what the Democrats are doing.

Ah yes, we remember the Bill Clinton dictatorship well!

However, the number of people who agreed with that piping hot take was depressingly high.

