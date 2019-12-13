As the field of 2020 Democrats continue to put a progressive finger in the air to see which way the political winds are blowing on the Left on any given day, former VP and presidential candidate Al Gore has come along to offer a piece of advice:

Al Gore: Democrats should run on the Green New Deal https://t.co/zxCtNwOoDi pic.twitter.com/whnhefTezH — The Hill (@thehill) December 13, 2019

Guess what? There seems to be a rare moment of bipartisan agreement when it comes to Gore’s advice to 2020 Dems:

Please, please do that! — Politics101 (@NBfromLB) December 13, 2019

If Gore thinks that D’s can run & win on GND, then he needs a serious reality check.That would be political suicide for the D’s, so I would encourage them to have in their quiver both impeachment, M4A & GND. That would be the largest landslide in American history. My goodness! — HowardH (@HH41848213) December 13, 2019

Yes, they should so they will be assured of a larger loss! — Dom Martini (@MartiniDom) December 13, 2019

GOP: “ Yes, we highly encourage you to do so!” — Fredo B Cuomo (@tlschrades) December 13, 2019

What could possibly go wrong for the Dems?

Listen to him. That strategy worked for the Labour Party in the UK. — James Sweet III (@jsweetIII) December 13, 2019

Right?

…and here I thought Hilary’s political compass was broken. https://t.co/edaNZa70rF — 𝕕𝕖𝕝 (@d__el) December 13, 2019

That particular compass is apparently irreparably damaged.