As the field of 2020 Democrats continue to put a progressive finger in the air to see which way the political winds are blowing on the Left on any given day, former VP and presidential candidate Al Gore has come along to offer a piece of advice:

Guess what? There seems to be a rare moment of bipartisan agreement when it comes to Gore’s advice to 2020 Dems:

Trending

What could possibly go wrong for the Dems?

Right?

That particular compass is apparently irreparably damaged.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionAl GoreClimate changeglobal warmingGreen New Deal