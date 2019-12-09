The impeachment hearings in both the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees have had their “WTF” moments, and today’s was no exception. Here’s what unfolded:
Wow. Nadler has his counsel sit a witness, then has him walk up to the dais and grill his fellow witness. Yah, that's normal and fair… (Not.) What a zoo.
— Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 9, 2019
I just went to grab a salad and when I came back the witness who was testifying before is now +up on the dais+ interrogating the guy who was previously sitting next to him. Am I seeing things? #ImpeachmentHearing Did I miss the musical chairs music?
— Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) December 9, 2019
Really? Yep, that actually happened:
One of most bizarre things I've ever seen in a Hill hearing: the Democratic staff counsel of one committee questioning under oath the Republican staff counsel of another committee whom Dems called as a witness in impeachment hearing of a president … Yet Schiff goes scot-free.
— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 9, 2019
We now know what donating $105,180 to Democrats will get you.
Not only does House Judiciary Committee Counsel Barry Berke get to be an impeachment WITNESS against @realDonaldTrump, he now gets to QUESTION witnesses.#StopTheMadness #JerryRigged
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 9, 2019
What's absurd and deeply disturbing about what Democrats are allowing Barry Berke to do is one lawyer/witness is being allowed to attack another lawyer/witness, who does not enjoy the reciprocal privilege. Opposing counsel is being treated as if accused in the dock. #impeachment
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) December 9, 2019
Here’s when that happened while Republicans protested:
Dem counsel Barry Berke, who was first to testify at the House Judiciary Committee hearing, is now on dais questioning witnesses as a staff member of the House Judiciary Committee.
GOPs protesting this, say he can't be witness AND questioner. Biggs says this is "unprecedented." pic.twitter.com/e66ggRjLDn
— Kristina Wong 🎄🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) December 9, 2019
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Democratic counsel questing GOP counsel after previously delivering opening statement: "This is not appropriate to have a witness be a questioner of somebody that was a witness when he was…It's just wrong." https://t.co/QF6tEiMaEP pic.twitter.com/5gD9yLbSSO
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 9, 2019
And all the while the Democrats just can’t believe why this clown show isn’t catching on in a positive way with the general public?
yes this was weird
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 9, 2019
He's a witness. He's not a witness. Nadler looks ridiculous. Wtf is happening??
— 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) December 9, 2019
The Democrats' impeachment witness vs. the Democrats' impeachment counsel pic.twitter.com/fZulE2nupU
— Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) December 9, 2019
To do this in a televised hearing requires a level of hubris that is remarkable
— Poke the Woke (@RammerJammer017) December 9, 2019
This reminds me of One Flew over the Cuckoos Nest
— Julie H Wright✝️ (@juliew38138) December 9, 2019
The circus is back in town. 🤡 https://t.co/jZooOuZ93o
— Susan Avery (@bythesea_1) December 9, 2019
And it will be for some time apparently.