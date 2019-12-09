The impeachment hearings in both the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees have had their “WTF” moments, and today’s was no exception. Here’s what unfolded:

Wow. Nadler has his counsel sit a witness, then has him walk up to the dais and grill his fellow witness. Yah, that's normal and fair… (Not.) What a zoo. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) December 9, 2019

I just went to grab a salad and when I came back the witness who was testifying before is now +up on the dais+ interrogating the guy who was previously sitting next to him. Am I seeing things? #ImpeachmentHearing Did I miss the musical chairs music? — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) December 9, 2019

Really? Yep, that actually happened:

One of most bizarre things I've ever seen in a Hill hearing: the Democratic staff counsel of one committee questioning under oath the Republican staff counsel of another committee whom Dems called as a witness in impeachment hearing of a president … Yet Schiff goes scot-free. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 9, 2019

We now know what donating $105,180 to Democrats will get you. Not only does House Judiciary Committee Counsel Barry Berke get to be an impeachment WITNESS against @realDonaldTrump, he now gets to QUESTION witnesses.#StopTheMadness #JerryRigged — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 9, 2019

What's absurd and deeply disturbing about what Democrats are allowing Barry Berke to do is one lawyer/witness is being allowed to attack another lawyer/witness, who does not enjoy the reciprocal privilege. Opposing counsel is being treated as if accused in the dock. #impeachment — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) December 9, 2019

Here’s when that happened while Republicans protested:

Dem counsel Barry Berke, who was first to testify at the House Judiciary Committee hearing, is now on dais questioning witnesses as a staff member of the House Judiciary Committee. GOPs protesting this, say he can't be witness AND questioner. Biggs says this is "unprecedented." pic.twitter.com/e66ggRjLDn — Kristina Wong 🎄🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) December 9, 2019

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Democratic counsel questing GOP counsel after previously delivering opening statement: "This is not appropriate to have a witness be a questioner of somebody that was a witness when he was…It's just wrong." https://t.co/QF6tEiMaEP pic.twitter.com/5gD9yLbSSO — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 9, 2019

And all the while the Democrats just can’t believe why this clown show isn’t catching on in a positive way with the general public?

yes this was weird — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 9, 2019

He's a witness. He's not a witness. Nadler looks ridiculous. Wtf is happening?? — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) December 9, 2019

The Democrats' impeachment witness vs. the Democrats' impeachment counsel pic.twitter.com/fZulE2nupU — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) December 9, 2019

To do this in a televised hearing requires a level of hubris that is remarkable — Poke the Woke (@RammerJammer017) December 9, 2019

This reminds me of One Flew over the Cuckoos Nest — Julie H Wright✝️ (@juliew38138) December 9, 2019

The circus is back in town. 🤡 https://t.co/jZooOuZ93o — Susan Avery (@bythesea_1) December 9, 2019

And it will be for some time apparently.