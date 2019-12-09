President Trump has basically been daring the House Democrats to impeach him and send the proceedings to the Senate for a trial:

…..trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to “Clean the Swamp,” and that’s what I am doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

It’s entirely possible that Trump isn’t just saying those things out of frustration, but rather because he’s been made aware of how all this is playing out against the Democrats:

Quarterly polling by the Republican firm Firehouse Strategies had Trump struggling in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. But in the latest edition, he beats every Democrat. https://t.co/7Vm2XR5ePq — Axios (@axios) December 9, 2019

If this is accurate it’s no wonder Trump is demanding the Democrats proceed with impeachment:

New polling confirms Democrats have taken a nose-dive in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania post-impeachment. "The big picture: Trump won by an average of 6% in hypothetical match-ups against all current Democratic candidates, including Joe Biden." https://t.co/r0jwyyXLvq — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) December 9, 2019

Keep on digging, Dems!

Independents, swing state voters, and republicans are not buying the impeachment narrative Even 2 Democrats in congress have rejected impeachment They just keep repeating the lies hoping people eventually buy it but it just is not workinghttps://t.co/cOC1RDrmhC — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 9, 2019

Poetic justice.

As was expected by all, except Democrats. — Swedgin (@shrimpocat) December 9, 2019

The very definition of over-reach by the dems. The amazing part is they keep going, despite polls showing people aren't buying it. https://t.co/ixmVLoJXSp — Noah VA (@NVanArk) December 9, 2019

Apparently the Democrats think they’ve come too far to stop now, even if it backfires badly.