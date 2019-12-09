Monday morning brought with it a fresh impeachment hearing in the House Judiciary Committee. During his opening statement, Democrat counsel Barry Berke added a page to the already quite thick Big Book of Woke Kids and the Questions They Ask:

To be fair, the Dem counsel’s young son probably has the same amount of firsthand information as most of the Democrat “witnesses” during the impeachment hearings, but nevertheless many are skeptical of this latest example of “what my kid asked”:

Could the “my young child said…” approach get any more cliche?

Greg Gutfeld and Trump War Room responded in kind:

And those are just as believable as the Dem counsel’s story. The hearing is off to a roaring start.

