Monday morning brought with it a fresh impeachment hearing in the House Judiciary Committee. During his opening statement, Democrat counsel Barry Berke added a page to the already quite thick Big Book of Woke Kids and the Questions They Ask:

Majority counsel Barry Berke says his young son once asked him whether the president has to be a good person. "I said, 'Son it is not a requirement that the president be a good person. But that is the hope.'" https://t.co/vmXd0rtVSF #impeachmenthearings pic.twitter.com/pb6gRq0Ama — ABC News (@ABC) December 9, 2019

The House Democrat Counsel Barry Berke: "My young son asked me a question. He said, Dad, does the President have to be a good person?" pic.twitter.com/YlAlO6E6FE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 9, 2019

To be fair, the Dem counsel’s young son probably has the same amount of firsthand information as most of the Democrat “witnesses” during the impeachment hearings, but nevertheless many are skeptical of this latest example of “what my kid asked”:

OH MY GOSH. Democrats' counsel is literally using the old "my son asked me why Trump is so terrible" strategy. Yikes. Shameless. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 9, 2019

Could the “my young child said…” approach get any more cliche?

LOL file that kid asking some bullshit under things that never happened — off to a good lying start for the Dems — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) December 9, 2019

So Dem majority counsel citing his little son in opening statement — sure your young kid posed a question to you about #impeachment #webelievethat — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) December 9, 2019

It’s all about feelings and emotions. That is how they operate. This soap opera is set up for those who cannot think independently, are ignorant of procedure and meek minded. — Fortunecookieconfucious (@fcconfucious) December 9, 2019

Greg Gutfeld and Trump War Room responded in kind:

on my way to the hearing, my young daughter Paisley looked up at me and said, "How can our country survive under an evil autocratic tyrant who subverts justice and puts people in cages?" She's only two, but it got to the heart of the impeachment process (and totally happened) — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) December 9, 2019

This morning, my 18-month old son asked me 'Why won't the Democrats let the whistleblower testify?' What a moment. — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 9, 2019

And those are just as believable as the Dem counsel’s story. The hearing is off to a roaring start.