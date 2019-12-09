Another impeachment hearing is ongoing in the House Judiciary Committee, and when today’s circus got started, committee chair Jerrold Nadler made comments about why the Democrats have made Trump’s impeachment a top priority:

Nadler on why Ds are rushing toward impeachment: 'The integrity of our next election is at stake. Nothing could be more urgent.' The president presents 'a continuing risk to the country.' — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 9, 2019

And what could all that possibly mean?

He presents a risk to the Democrats that he has a good chance of being re-elected. Ergo Impeachment!!! — Brian Sweeney (@BrianSweeneyPSU) December 9, 2019

In other words, if we don’t do this the Democrats will lose #ImpeachmentHoax #DemocratsAreDestroyingAmerica — Politics101 (@NBfromLB) December 9, 2019

Maybe Nadler’s statement would be closer to the truth if “integrity” was swapped out in favor of the word “outcome.”

They think they are going to lose so of course it must be rigged. — John Commodore Barry (@ShrinkGov) December 9, 2019

Wow, Nadler is openly admitting that the Dems are focused solely on their impending loss in the 2020 election cycle. Illuminating. https://t.co/JvUOPhuyMR — Cruadin (@cruadin) December 9, 2019

Already invalidating next election. — Maritza Yeron (@MaritzaYeron) December 9, 2019

Unless a Democrat wins, then it’ll have been totes on the up-and-up!

I really thought when this got to Nadler there were going to be more witnesses & testimony. Schiff produced nothing more than a completely biased, self serving, heavily parsed Mueller Report. And that's what they seem to be going with. This is a massive historical mistake. https://t.co/U3SW3UkJvk — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 9, 2019

And the hole keeps getting deeper.